At 14.3% CAGR, Global Industry 4.0 Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 155.76 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

The Industry 4.0 Market was at US$ 118.11 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 155.76 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 14.3% between 2022 - 2030.

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Industry 4.0 Market was estimated at USD 118.11 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 155.76 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 14.3% between 2022 and 2030.

Industry 4.0 Market: Overview

The rapid advancements that have taken place worldwide have encouraged industrialization to a great extent. Industries have now started using modern techniques to increase the rate of production, which helps to generate better revenue over time. This has been facilitated with the help of artificial intelligence and robotic systems, which industries have adopted worldwide to avoid the risk of human errors and use artificial intelligence to earn maximum profits. That option of this new format of functioning by the manufacturing units has encouraged a huge revolution in industrialization.

Industry 4.0 Market: Growth Drivers

The industry has adopted automated robots worldwide to boost the production rate and meet the growing population’s increasing demand. Artificial intelligence in the field of industries has transformed the entire process by increasing speed to a great extent. The chances of human error and negligence have been reduced to a great extent with the introduction of artificial robotic systems into the manufacturing process. A growing acceptance of using artificial intelligence has made work easier and faster. industry robotic systems can perform multiple tasks simultaneously, Which can be managed with the help of human intelligence. Once programmed, the robotic system need not be instructed again until necessary changes are required. Multiple reasons emerge as the driving factors for the growth of the market.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Industry 4.0 market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14.3% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Industry 4.0 market size was valued at around USD 118.11 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 155.76 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The lack of skilled professionals who can handle artificial intelligence and advanced technologies has emerged as a major straining factor for the market’s growth. In a technical error, using human intelligence becomes essential to manage further processes.

D) The rapid research and development programs carried out by the key market players to boost the use of artificial intelligence and robotics in the Industry have emerged as a major opportunity for market growth.

E) The use of modern technologies and robotics systems in the field of manufacturing processes has increased the total cost of production, which includes the total maintenance which has to be carried out by the key market players.

Regional Landscape

The region of North America has emerged as the largest market due to its rapid adoption of advanced technologies and smart manufacturing processes. The introduction of artificial intelligence and automated robots in the field of industries has helped this region to record a tremendous boost over time and is expected to be continued similarly in the future.

The various government initiatives and increasing research and development conducted by the key market players have supported this rapid industry transformation. New European nations proved to be the second in line, which has shown rapid transformation in the production method by adopting advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.

The use of automation techniques transformed the entire automotive manufacturing process in the region of Germany. Using networked objects in the manufacturing process helps to obtain real-time data that produces information regarding the condition of the equipment. Deja Pacific region has also shown a tremendous market boost due to the rapid adoption of automated machines and services.

Key Players

Ansys Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Cognex Corporation

FANUC Corporation

General Electric Company

International Business Machines Corporation

KUKA AG

HMS Networks AB

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP SE

Stratasys Ltd.

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

The Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The Industry 4.0 Market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Industry IoT

Smart factory

industry automation

By Vertical Analysis

Electronics and consumer goods

Aerospace and defense

Oil and gas

Automotive

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

