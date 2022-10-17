At 14.3% CAGR, Global Industry 4.0 Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 155.76 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Industry 4.0 Market was estimated at USD 118.11 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 155.76 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 14.3% between 2022 and 2030.
Industry 4.0 Market: Overview
The rapid advancements that have taken place worldwide have encouraged industrialization to a great extent. Industries have now started using modern techniques to increase the rate of production, which helps to generate better revenue over time. This has been facilitated with the help of artificial intelligence and robotic systems, which industries have adopted worldwide to avoid the risk of human errors and use artificial intelligence to earn maximum profits. That option of this new format of functioning by the manufacturing units has encouraged a huge revolution in industrialization.
Industry 4.0 Market: Growth Drivers
The industry has adopted automated robots worldwide to boost the production rate and meet the growing population’s increasing demand. Artificial intelligence in the field of industries has transformed the entire process by increasing speed to a great extent. The chances of human error and negligence have been reduced to a great extent with the introduction of artificial robotic systems into the manufacturing process. A growing acceptance of using artificial intelligence has made work easier and faster. industry robotic systems can perform multiple tasks simultaneously, Which can be managed with the help of human intelligence. Once programmed, the robotic system need not be instructed again until necessary changes are required. Multiple reasons emerge as the driving factors for the growth of the market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Industry 4.0 market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14.3% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Industry 4.0 market size was valued at around USD 118.11 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 155.76 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The lack of skilled professionals who can handle artificial intelligence and advanced technologies has emerged as a major straining factor for the market’s growth. In a technical error, using human intelligence becomes essential to manage further processes.
D) The rapid research and development programs carried out by the key market players to boost the use of artificial intelligence and robotics in the Industry have emerged as a major opportunity for market growth.
E) The use of modern technologies and robotics systems in the field of manufacturing processes has increased the total cost of production, which includes the total maintenance which has to be carried out by the key market players.
Regional Landscape
The region of North America has emerged as the largest market due to its rapid adoption of advanced technologies and smart manufacturing processes. The introduction of artificial intelligence and automated robots in the field of industries has helped this region to record a tremendous boost over time and is expected to be continued similarly in the future.
The various government initiatives and increasing research and development conducted by the key market players have supported this rapid industry transformation. New European nations proved to be the second in line, which has shown rapid transformation in the production method by adopting advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.
The use of automation techniques transformed the entire automotive manufacturing process in the region of Germany. Using networked objects in the manufacturing process helps to obtain real-time data that produces information regarding the condition of the equipment. Deja Pacific region has also shown a tremendous market boost due to the rapid adoption of automated machines and services.
Key Players
Ansys Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
ABB Ltd.
Alphabet Inc.
Cognex Corporation
FANUC Corporation
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
KUKA AG
HMS Networks AB
Intel Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Rockwell Automation Inc.
SAP SE
Stratasys Ltd.
The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
The Yaskawa Electric Corporation
The Industry 4.0 Market is segmented as follows:
By Application
Industry IoT
Smart factory
industry automation
By Vertical Analysis
Electronics and consumer goods
Aerospace and defense
Oil and gas
Automotive
Energy and utilities
Manufacturing
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
