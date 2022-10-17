Corruption cases discovered up by 40.97 per cent: Ministry

VIETNAM, October 17 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) discovered 523 corruption cases by the end of September this year, an increase of 40.97 per cent compared with the same period last year, according to the latest report of the ministry.

The report was signed by Minister Tô Lâm and will be submitted to the National Assembly.

The MPS detected 5,117 cases of economic mismanagement, down by 36.68 per cent.

Investigations showed that corruption, economic and smuggling crimes continue to be detected.

Violations in the securities industry included those by Trịnh Văn Quyết, chairman of FLC Group, Nguyễn Thành Nhân, chairman of Louis Holdings Joint Stock Company and Nguyễn Văn Nam, director of ASA Company.

Some violations in the bond sector included Đỗ Anh Dũng, chairman of Tân Hoàng Minh, and accomplices in the issuance of nine separate bond packages to defraud and appropriate more than VNĐ8 trillion (US$329 million) from more than 6,000 investors.

Bắc Giang Police prosecuted five people who made documents for educational equipment purchase and sale causing a loss of VNĐ15 billion ($617,284).

The Hà Nội Police prosecuted a case of bidding violations causing serious consequences at Thanh Nhàn Hospital, with an estimated loss of nearly VNĐ25 billion (more than $1 million).

The Ninh Bình Police prosecuted five defendants for violating regulations on land use right auctions, causing damage of nearly VNĐ20 billion ($821,132).

The report also said that violations in key economic fields included sophisticated methods and tricks, causing extensive damage.

The report mentioned the case of management and use of state assets causing loss at the Việt Nam Engine and Agricultural Machinery Corporation and related units. The damage was estimated at over VNĐ90 billion ($3.7 million).

The Vĩnh Long Police prosecuted director of the Trường Huy Company for setting up 14 companies to borrow money from banks and then appropriate VNĐ155 billion ($4.7 million).

The Quảng Ninh Police began legal proceedings against staff of BIDV Quảng Ninh Branch for making nine false loan documents, appropriating nearly VNĐ33 billion ($1.3 million).

Crimes related to COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control increased, especially those involving medical supplies, equipment and essential items; as well as profiteering in COVID-19 vaccination and testing.

The Hà Nội Police began legal proceedings against those who took advantage of their positions to take money from people wishing to be vaccinated.

The MPS prosecuted former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, assistant to the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister and defendants who are leaders and specialists of the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the case of repatriating overseas Vietnamese to take personal profits.

Crimes in petroleum production, business, import and export have also been reported in many localities. — VNS