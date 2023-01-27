International Holocaust Remembrance Day with The Book: Not Without a Fight
Not without a Fight shares the true story of a Polish Jews journey to become a Resistance Fighter intent on seeking justice for wrongs while attempting to survive the atrocities of the Holocaust.
The Story of Polish Jew’s Resistance
I don't want world to always think of the Jewish People as going like sheep to the slaughter.”CALIFORNIA, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World War 2 is one of the biggest disasters of recent times. From concentration camps to a nuclear bomb being launched, those six years saw awful sights all across the world. It was also a massive failure on the League of Nations’ behalf. An organization made specifically to avoid a second world war ended up witnessing an even worse one.
— Thomas Biebers(Bieberstein) || Not Without A Fight
The war, however, is not fully over. In fact, one could say that with the world now learning about the second world war, they are now engaged in a new kind of war. This war is between censorship and true information. Whether it is news about Germany invading Poland, or about the D-Day landing, there is always some fiction involved to create a narrative.
Another overlooked fact in history is the Jewish resistance to Nazi oppression. Nowhere is this resistance better portrayed than with Cass, the story of a young Jewish boy caught amidst the German invasion of Poland. Cass is not a hero, nor is he a liberator. He’s just a kid acting on instinct, just like the other Jews. DW Duke, in his book ‘Not Without a Fight: The Story of Polish Jews Resistance’ gives the account of Cass and his struggle to keep his identity intact.
Here’s how the Jewish resistance manifested.
Immediate Resistance
The most immediate form of Jewish resistance is, of course, physical. These resistances developed in about 100 Jewish resistance ghettos in occupied eastern Europe. The role of these ghettos was nothing more than the organization, but this organization was crucial in Jewish WW2 resistance.
There are examples of tanks being attacked by Molotov Cocktails in self-defense and DIY weapons being created to fight off the invading forces. Amongst this organization, there was a clear understanding that there was not much that the oppressed could do. The German firepower was often too much, but it was the choice and principle of fighting back for your life and your rights that was important.
Sometimes this resistance meant running away to join the soviet forces and coming back to protect the ghettos with necessary arms.
Spiritual Resistance
For those who could not be part of the immediate resistance or just believed that there were other ways of protecting the Jewish people, resistance meant thinking of the bigger picture and looking past the inevitable Nazi loss.
There were strong efforts to preserve Jewish culture and heritage during a time when it was severely under attack. This meant the creation of Jewish cultural institutes, observing Jewish holidays, and providing clandestine education. All of this was a conscious effort to preserve Jewish culture post the Nazi loss. To hold out that hope and believe that this hellish oppression would eventually end is resistance in itself.
To conclude, it is important to recognize the sacrifice and struggle done by Jewish resistance fighters. The truth is that in an ideal world, Cass wouldn’t have to be heroic or a fighter. But the fact that he did and fought for his culture is worth celebrating. Thousands of Jews like Cass worked hard to preserve Jewish culture, and the Nazi defeat would have been even harder to come by if it wasn’t for them.
About The Author:
DW Duke was born and raised in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He received his Bachelor of Arts with a double major in economics and psychology from the University of Michigan and his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, Missouri. Today he is a Los Angeles attorney, author and lecturer extensively involved in human rights in the Middle East. He is an accomplished musician and holds a fifth-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do conferred by The World Tae Kwon Do Federation (Kukkiwon) in Seoul, Korea.
An author of six books, DW has recently released Not without a Fight, A Polish Jew's Resistance, which is based on a true story of the struggle of a family during the Holocaust. You can also check his other published books by D.W. Duke.
