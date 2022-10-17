Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Hannon and Flagstar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HASI) and Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HASI)

On October 5, 2022, Carson Block, principal of Muddy Waters, asserted in the Financial Times that Hannon’s accounting is “so complex and misleading that its financial statements are effectively meaningless” and that the Company is “a prime example of how public market incentives can warp a company into relentlessly destroying value to feed a Wall Street growth narrative.”

On this news, Hannon’s stock price fell $2.35 per share, or 7.43%, to close at $29.28 per share on October 5, 2022.

For more information on the Hannon investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/HASI

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC)

On or around October 6, 2022, media outlets reported that the Department of Justice may be considering a lawsuit against Flagstar over allegations of racial discrimination.

On this news, Flagstar’s stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 5.02%, to close at $33.70 per share on October 6, 2022.

For more information on the Flagstar investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FBC

