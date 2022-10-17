Submit Release
News Search

There were 233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,845 in the last 365 days.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Hannon and Flagstar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HASI) and Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HASI)

On October 5, 2022, Carson Block, principal of Muddy Waters, asserted in the Financial Times that Hannon’s accounting is “so complex and misleading that its financial statements are effectively meaningless” and that the Company is “a prime example of how public market incentives can warp a company into relentlessly destroying value to feed a Wall Street growth narrative.”

On this news, Hannon’s stock price fell $2.35 per share, or 7.43%, to close at $29.28 per share on October 5, 2022.

For more information on the Hannon investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/HASI

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC)

On or around October 6, 2022, media outlets reported that the Department of Justice may be considering a lawsuit against Flagstar over allegations of racial discrimination.

On this news, Flagstar’s stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 5.02%, to close at $33.70 per share on October 6, 2022.

For more information on the Flagstar investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FBC

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Hannon and Flagstar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.