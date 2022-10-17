Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating FedEx, Sotera, Cantaloupe, and Compass and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC), Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP, OTCMKTS: CTLPP), and Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX)

FedEx released its preliminary results for the first quarter on September 15, 2022. The Company warned of a global drop-off in its delivery business and is closing storefronts and putting off hiring staff to combat the drop. The Company also warned that it will miss targets on profitability and expects business conditions to worsen.

Based on this news, shares of FedEx cratered by more than 22% in intraday trading on September 16, 2022.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC)

On September 19, 2022, news outlets reported that a jury found Sotera’s Sterigenics business unit liable for a role in causing a woman’s breast cancer and awarded the plaintiff $363 million. The lawsuit specifically alleged that carcinogenic emissions from a Sterigenics plant near the plaintiff’s home caused cancer.

On this news, Sotera’s stock price fell $4.90 per share, or 33.27%, to close at $9.83 per share on September 19, 2022.

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP, OTCMKTS: CTLPP)

On September 28, 2022, the company issued a report stating, "Based on progress made to date in the assessments of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting, the Company currently expects to report three material weaknesses in its internal control framework. This includes the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of information technology general controls in the areas of user access, change management and segregation of duties within various systems that support the Company's accounting and reporting processes, the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls over revenue and related accounts, and risk assessment and monitoring activities with respect to identifying and evaluating control deficiencies in a timely manner."

On this news, Cantaloupe stock fell $0.17 per share, or 4.6%, to close at $3.47 per share on September 29, 2022.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP)

On September 23, 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced that Compass had been ordered to pay $12 million to settle charges for “misleading investors” by repeatedly assuring that a technology update at its most significant salt mine was “on track to materially reduce costs and boost its operating results starting in 2018,” when, in reality, costs at the mine were increasing, “substantially [undermining] the projected savings.” Further, the SEC also noted that Compass overstated the amount of salt it was able to produce.

On this news, Compass’ stock fell $1.58, or 4.1%, to close at $36.88 per share on September 23, 2022.

