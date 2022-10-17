Patricia B. Schoeler Helps people in Despair Through "Grief Hurts"
This is a collection of poems dealing with the pain of loss, the struggles we face when someone we love has been taken from our world.
This is a collection of poems remembering and honoring those who lived and died on that terrible day in the history of our country 9-11-01.
A help for people in poetic form
To connect with people experiencing bereavement, Patricia B. Schoeler's book "Grief Hurts" provides comprehensive support. Patricia Schoeler is a skilled poet who expertly sets feelings into words.
— Patricia B. Schoeler
Patricia Schoeler has the unique ability of putting her heart at the end of a pen and sharing this with others by putting into words what others feel but cannot quite express. Opening her heart and soul with words.
In her most recent work, Grief Hurts, Pat tackles the Grief that comes with losing a loved one. Finding a way to honour loved ones who have passed away is the theme of this collection of poems. Every person experiencing grief is mourning in their own particular manner. They may handle it differently but each person is trying to cope to the best of their abilities. However, the poet hopes this book will bring some solace to its readers by reassuring them that their feelings are valid and that they are not alone on this painful journey.
The Day America Cried! So Many Innocents Died! 9-11-01
Patricia, in an interview about her book The Day America, Cried! Stated; “ We witnessed firsthand the horrors and terrors of that day and the days that followed.” Pat expertly attached feelings to the historical facts being presented to us. She realized the importance of touching on not only the horrors but also the heartwarming spirit and kindness of complete strangers coming together.
Readers of this book conclude that the author was able to describe what most of them were feeling, but could not fully articulate into words. Throughout the book, Pat expresses the lasting grief of a nation and the patriotic resolve stemming from that grief.
Reflections on life: Pocket Philosophy
This is a powerful but touching book, written in a style that is easy to read and easy to relate to! Situations happen to all of us in life that may be hard to deal with or to articulate our feelings. Trying to express our reactions can be very difficult indeed. It is her hope, that this collection of poems, exploring all aspects of life, be they happy or sad, will offer comfort and insight into these mysteries of life.
About Patricia B. Schoeler
Patricia B. Schoeler (Pat), a resident of West Orange, was brought up in Bloomfield, New Jersey, and had also lived in Livingston, NJ for 28 years. Professionally, she retired from her managerial position in the corporate world, at which time discovered her poetry-writing skills. Pat is a phenomenal poet who wonderfully captures her thoughts into words. Her passion for documenting life and all it’s complexities is due to her various life experiences, both joyous and traumatic, and because of her ability to empathize so deeply with others. The writer possesses the rare capacity to write from the heart and communicate it with others.
