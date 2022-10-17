The Launch of their Luxury Hemp Collection Takes Ethical Essentials Brand Cloth & Co. to a New High
Hemp long dress in black, dyed with natural dyes. Adjustable waist with a loose oversized fit can be dressed up or worn for a relaxed, casual look with your favourite sneakers.
With it's incredible properties, hemp is a potential game-changer and will go a long way in saving our planet.
There is only one plant that can completely substitute for fossil fuel. Hemp is the fastest growing sustainable biomass on the planet. It can produce paper, fibre, food, and fuel.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of hemp in textiles, food and medicine has been recorded by researchers in China & Taiwan from as far back as 8000 BCE. Now considered to be one of the most environmentally friendly fabrics, this ubiquitous weed is a nutrient powerhouse, not only for us but also for the soil in which it grows. When growing hemp, it returns about 70% of its required nutrients back into the soil. As well as being a biodegradable fibre, hemp’s production requires less than a third of the water needed for cotton and yields 220% more fibre. Hemp is a “sister plant,” meaning it replenishes the soil for the crops around it and soil doesn't require rotation crops to maintain the nitrogen levels. Hemp is a superior fibre to wear and extremely versatile, it feels like a new linen, softening with each wash and wear.
— Jack Herer
Cloth & Co brings a new wave of sophistication to the ubiquitous ‘weed’ and sustainable fibre hemp with the launch of their Summer capsule collection of relaxed but elegant silhouettes that can be worn from day to night. The introduction of hemp amplifies Cloth & Co’s reason for being; to create positive environmental and social change for some of the world’s most vulnerable people using the vehicle of elevated essentials made in an ethical and sustainable way, employing a zero exploitation business model built on delivering positive social outcomes and in the case of hemp a truly positive environmental impact.
Founded by mother and daughter; Caroline Poiner and Daisy Burgess, Cloth & Co. began as a means to provide employment opportunities to rural women across India who had limited access to education and therefore employable skills, providing an income through dignified work under favorable conditions. Environmental impact has been a major focus since the outset, providing clear principles for the design and creation of anything Cloth & Co. produces; only natural fibres, sustainable SA8000, Fair Trade, Global Recycling Standard, GOTS, and SEDEX accredited factories with water recycling, and solar energy as well as zero waste mandates for textile waste and artisanal skills with low to zero carbon emissions employed wherever possible.
Cloth & Co. has earned a reputation for creating high-quality, sustainable wardrobe essentials in 100% certified organic cotton designed with ease and comfort in mind along with a timeless minimal aesthetic to take you from one season to the next.
Cloth & Co’s 100% Hemp Collection launching for SS22/23 has a luxurious hand feel much like fine quality linen. To amplify the eco-friendly qualities of the collection, the fabric is dyed with natural dyes using locally foraged plant materials and minerals by renowned master dyer Kishor Bai in central India. Like linen, hemp moves easily with the body, is breathable, and easy to wear across different seasons. Hemp wrinkles less and softens quickly with each wash and wear.
Changing the life trajectory of young women survivors of human trafficking, all of the garments are individually tailored by a partner stitching unit in New Delhi. The production of these garments is providing employment opportunities for young women survivors of trafficking who had experienced sexual exploitation and abuse and are now getting dignified work under supportive conditions, skills acquisition, and a viable career pathway that allows them to rise as she develops professionally; in this way, Cloth & Co. is able to help set her on a positive life trajectory.
What makes Hemp so sustainable for the environment?
Considered to be one of the most environmentally friendly fabrics, hemp is naturally resistant to pests, requires relatively little water, and grows quickly. Hemp is a “sister plant,” meaning it replenishes the soil for the crops around it and is ideal for crop rotation. Hemp feels like new linen, softening with each wash and wear.
The list is long but here are some top-line reasons!
Hemp is a nutrient powerhouse, not only for us but also for the soil in which it grows. When growing hemp, it returns about 70% of its required nutrients back into the soil.
Hemp can also be used for bioremediation, a process to restore soil from toxic pollution. Essentially, as a phyto remediator, hemp pulls the toxins out of the soil like a sponge. Farmers are starting to use hemp to restore their fields.
As well as being a biodegradable fiber, hemp’s production requires less than a third of the water needed for cotton and yields 220% more fiber. The plant is naturally organic as it is pest resistant and grows without the need for harmful herbicides and pesticides.
Hemp has low carbon emissions and is capable of capturing carbon emissions from the atmosphere, meaning it is considerably better for the environment than cotton.
Traceability - Where is Cloth & Co. Hemp Grown?
The hemp is grown and spun into yarn in Heilongjiang Province in black soil with perfect conditions for growing hemp without any pesticides or herbicides. China is currently the world’s leading producer of both textile-grade hemp fiber and hemp yarn and textiles.
Previously, hemp processing in China was not necessarily environmentally friendly, however, the hemp sourced by Cloth & Co. is carded, combed, ginned, and spun in a state-of-the-art factory, established in 2019, creating the finest quality yarn that has a low impact on the environment. The hemp yarn is sent to be woven in India by collaborative partners Bombay Hemp Co. BOHECO accredited with independent accreditation from GOTS, OEKOTEX 1000, and Intertek Total Quality Assurance UK.
