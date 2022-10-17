Submit Release
News Search

There were 214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,766 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, October 17, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


Private meetings.


Gatineau, Quebec

1:15 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will speak about the Canadian economy and the opportunities that lie ahead for workers and business in Canada while visiting a company in Gatineau, Quebec.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media wishing to cover the remarks are asked to arrive no later than 12:45 p.m.
  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.


1:45 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a roundtable discussion on the green transition with energy leaders in Quebec.


Closed to media.


3:15 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a media availability. She will be joined by the Member of Parliament for Pontiac, Sophie Chatel, the Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation, Stéphane Lauzon, and the Member of Parliament for Gatineau, Steven MacKinnon.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media wishing to cover the media availability only are asked to arrive no later than 2:45 p.m.
  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/16/c1619.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, October 17, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.