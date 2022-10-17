Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, October 17, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
Gatineau, Quebec
1:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will speak about the Canadian economy and the opportunities that lie ahead for workers and business in Canada while visiting a company in Gatineau, Quebec.
Notes for media:
1:45 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a roundtable discussion on the green transition with energy leaders in Quebec.
Closed to media.
3:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a media availability. She will be joined by the Member of Parliament for Pontiac, Sophie Chatel, the Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation, Stéphane Lauzon, and the Member of Parliament for Gatineau, Steven MacKinnon.
Notes for media:
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
