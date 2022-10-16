Police visit Win Win Company as part of community engagement

Group photo beside the mining tenement at Turarana

Visiting the factory of Win Win

Walking around the mining tenement at Turarana

Senior Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) accompanied by China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) visited Win Win mining company at Turarana village, in Central Guadalcanal on 9 October 2022.

The visit is part of the community engagement with the community stipulated under the Crime Prevention Strategy of the RSIPF.

The senior RSIPF who have visited the Company are the Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Capital and Crime Prevention Mr. Simpson Pogeava, Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Chief Superintendent Rodney Kuma, Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City Chief Superintendent Jimson Robo, Director National Traffic Department, Superintendent William Foufaka, Director National Crime Prevention Department John Matamarru, Operation Manager Guadalcanal Police Superintendent Edwin Sevoa and frontline officers.

During the field visit, RSIPF senior officers walked around the mining tenement and discussed the safety and security of the company and local environment. After communication with the executives of the company, RSIPF senior officers understand that Win Win Company actively helps local residents, including providing medical assistance, funeral assistance, road construction, sponsoring churches, sponsoring school supplies and the company is also planning to provide equipment to build a brick factory for local landowners as a long term business.

During the meeting, the owner of the Win Win Mining Company Mr.ShiDan highly appreciated the support of RSIPF to deal with robbery offense in 2020, and dispatch officers to maintain safety and security of the mining area.

Mr.ShiDan said, with a good security, up until this year 2022, the company has paid SBD five million royalty to the government and some extra amount shared with local landowners.

“I am happy to hear that Win Win Company currently has employed more than 200 local workers and pays them comparatively high salaries. The company has trained a lot of experienced technical workers, such as excavators, loaders, dump trucks drivers, and related mechanics. It is a big support to the development of Solomon Islands,” AC Pogeava said.

AC Pogeava is pleased to hear that Win Win has made a great contribution to the nation as well as to the locals. Therefore, he reaffirmed the importance of police assistance to Win Win and instructed Guadalcanal Police to provide security support to Win Win to ensure the surroundings of the company are safe.

CPLT led by Commissioner Zhang Guangbao coordinated and facilitated the field visit of the RSIPF senior officers to Win Win Company.

Commissioner Zhang encouraged the company to continue to adhere to its principle of “Win Win”, and ensured that the national government, the provincial government, the local landowners, the local communities and the company can benefit from the mining project.

-RSIPF Press