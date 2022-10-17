PopReach Announces Christopher Locke to Step Down as President, and Termination of Certain Capital Markets Advisory Agreements

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") POPR POPRF announced today that Christopher Locke will step down from his role as President of the Company, effective November 30, 2022, for personal reasons. To help ensure an orderly transition, Mr. Locke has entered into a consulting agreement with the Company beginning on December 1, 2022, to advise on matters related to strategy, corporate development, and PopReach's portfolio of games. Mr. Locke will continue to serve as a member of Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

"Since we co-founded this business together, Chris has been instrumental in our journey to build PopReach into a multi-platform digital technology company with substantial revenue scale and positive cash flow generation," said Jon Walsh, CEO of PopReach. "We're in a great spot today, with a strong portfolio of companies that have the management depth and experience to continue our growth path. Although he's stepping away from day-to-day duties at PopReach, Chris will continue to play an important role in advising on our strategic direction in a consulting capacity, and as a member of our Board."

"The critical scale that we envisioned for PopReach is coming together and I'm excited for this next phase of the Company's growth," added Christopher Locke. "PopReach is a truly global organization, and working with our talented and diverse group of people has been extremely rewarding. I want to thank Jon, Ted, and the Board, for the trust and support they've provided me in order to execute on our shared vision."

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Chris for his passion, leadership, and tireless dedication to PopReach," said Ted Hastings, Executive Chairman of PopReach. "He's led multiple transformative transactions for the Company, and we're grateful to have his ongoing counsel as we drive our strategy forward."

Termination of Certain Capital Markets Advisory Agreements

The Company today also announced the termination of its market making services agreement with Independent Trading Group Inc, as disclosed on September 3, 2020, and its investor marketing services agreement with Hybrid Financial Ltd, as disclosed on March 10, 2021. These agreements will end on November 2, 2022, and December 2, 2022, respectively.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher with over 25 games enjoyed by millions of players; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform; and Ubiquity, data-driven user acquisition and marketing technology consortium.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE PopReach Corporation