Octiva Healthcare Names Ron Galonsky CEO; Hospital CEO veteran to lead startup tele-health company

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Octiva Healthcare, Inc. today proudly announces the appointment of Ron Galonsky to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Octiva Healthcare leverages proprietary tele-health technology and analytical capabilities to focus on patients who do not receive adequate support in the current healthcare system. The company provides support for patients who have been discharged from hospitals who need more support than the traditional process allows. Octiva has also created an after-hours program for PCPs and medical groups so that patients can access providers 24 hours a day.

"We are excited to name Ron Galonsky as our CEO," said Marc Futernick, MD, who chairs the board of Octiva. "Ron has had extensive experience in areas vital to the success of our Octiva platform."

Ron is a senior healthcare executive with over 30 years of diverse experience. He has served as hospital CEO/COO for HCA, Tenet, and Community Health Systems — in addition to leading hospitals for top nonprofits such as Providence/St. Joseph Health, Daughters of Charity Health System and Centra Health. In addition, Ron has led various ambulatory healthcare entities as CAO, medical practice administrator, physician network developer and consultant. Prior to his healthcare career, Ron served as an airborne infantry company commander in the U.S. Army.

He has a record of success driving growth, profitability and overall excellence in healthcare operations—while maintaining focus on delivering optimal patient care and service excellence. His healthcare leadership credo is "Always do what is best for the patient."

Ron is a graduate of Duke University and the Medical College of Virginia. He is board certified in healthcare management and a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

About Octiva Healthcare

Octiva Healthcare Inc., formed as a joint venture with Titanium Healthcare, Inc. and VEP Healthcare, is a telehealth company that was formed to create a different level of solutions for patients. Through proprietary technology and an industry-leading tele-health platform, patients will gain easy and quick access to a superior group of providers. For more information about this innovative model, please visit octivahealthcare.com.

Media Contact

Ron Galonsky, Octiva Healthcare, Inc., 1 (213) 282-8762, ron.galonsky@octivahealthcare.com

SOURCE Octiva Healthcare, Inc.