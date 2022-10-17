Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Minkara’s Travel to Indonesia and New York  

Special Advisor on International Disability Rights (SAIDR) Sara Minkara will travel to Indonesia October 17-20 for meetings with civil society, government, and business leaders as well as with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat to discuss the ASEAN Enabling Masterplan 2025: Mainstreaming the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and potential areas of cooperation. Special Advisor Minkara will lead the U.S. delegation to the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) High-level Intergovernmental Meeting on Final Review of the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities 2013-2022.

Special Advisor Minkara will then travel to New York on October 21 to speak at an event co-hosted by the United States on the rights of persons with disabilities in conflict and barriers to prevention, resolution, reconciliation, reconstruction, and peacebuilding processes. This event will highlight the nexus of human rights and the historic UN Security Council Resolution 2475 on persons with disabilities in conflict.

In both Indonesia and New York, Special Advisor Minkara will emphasize the value that persons with disabilities bring to all sectors of society when fully included.

