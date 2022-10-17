STARRS Sends Letter to CDC on Mandatory DOD Covid-19 Vaccine policy

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Department of Defense’s mandatory Covid-19 policy is damaging the health and morale of those in service to our country and dissuading others from enlisting in all branches of the armed forces," according to Ronald J. Scott., Ph.D., Colonel, USAF, Retired and STARRS President and CEO. "This is the time to announce that the Covid-19 vaccine is now voluntary for members of the military."

To gain support of this initiative, STARRS has written a letter to Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, CDC Director, asking for their support in making the “Vax voluntary for the military."

See letter attached.

ABOUT STARRS:
Established in the Spring 2021, STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization which operates primarily to provide educational information, assistance and materials related to racism and radicalism in the military. [Note: radicalism in the organization’s title is based on Michigan State University’s definition: “the beliefs or actions of individuals, groups, or organizations who advocate for thorough or complete social and/or political reform to achieve an alternative vision of American society.”]

STARRS MEDIA CONTACT
STARRS
+1 719-651-5943
email us here

