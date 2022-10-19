Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,666 in the last 365 days.

Katrina Moldova Art Gallery Announces Emerging Stars to Exhibit During Art Basel Week 2022 in Miami Florida

Katrina Moldova

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katrina Moldova Boutique Gallery today announced their upcoming participation and exhibition featuring 8 artists at Art Fair Spectrum Miami during Art Basel week.

The show will take place at the iconic Mana Wynwood Convention Center, Miami Florida on November 30th, and December 1-4, 2022.

Held once a year, Art Basel is the leading global platform connecting collectors, galleries, and artists. Art Basel's fairs are a driving force in supporting galleries as they nurture the careers of artists. Art Spectrum will be promoting artists during this week as many flock to view art at various galleries in the area.

Florida resident Katrina Moldova, artist turned dealer and agent is known for her unique way of promoting unknown artists and launching them into the art space.

Moldova received positive reviews in South Florida’s vibrant art scene and a gallery presence in Wynwood, Delray, and Palm Beach and successfully launched a curated online gallery in 2021. The online gallery offers a premium space for artist representation, with expanded visibility and global reach.

“Many artists are passionate about their talent but don’t have the business acumen or resources crucial to developing, marketing and selling their collections,” says Moldova

“I know what I’m doing and know the ins and outs of the art world as both a successful artist and gallery owner. I guide those I represent about what sells commercially, and those unique artists that paint collectable, passion pieces become famous when they have accountability and consistency, which my gallery provides.”

“Everything is about timing, surrounding yourself with knowledgeable professionals and learning from the best, and I know what the marketplace wants and what the artist needs,” adds Moldova.

A legendary and renaissance woman through her multifaceted life, Moldova is someone the Art world is taking notice of.

“I give people chances that not every other gallery would. Many galleries only want to represent artists that have a budget and are established. I am the one to give artists a chance, and I’m still selective.”
Moldova’s goal is to expand the gallery and help hundreds of emerging artists get their start through the Katrina Moldova Gallery and become global names in the art world.

Hidden from the public eye in the heart of Boca Raton, less than a mile away from Mizner Park, this NYC Soho style warehouse space is converted into more than just a studio gallery, it’s worth the trip to come by and walk in. On November 2, 2022, 7-10:00 PM, the gallery doors will be re-opening to the public. RSVP is required. The gallery is in downtown Boca Raton, FL, where she represents 22 artists and hosts exhibitions and art events in collaboration with musicians, singers, fire dancers, burlesque shows, DJ’s, and she creates an electric and artistic atmosphere for attendees to enjoy.


Booth #912 - Spectrum Miami Art Fair
Date: November 30th, December 1-4, 2022
Location: Art Spectrum Miami, Mana Wynwood Convention Center
Miami, Florida

About Katrina Moldova Boutique Gallery

Online gallery view: https://www.boutiquegallery.store

Katrina Moldova Boutique Gallery offers a premium space for artist representation. Striving to expand visibility while constantly advocating for the creators themselves, Moldova represents artists from all over the world, while providing a wide variety of art to meet any collector’s needs. Representation is of artists with consistency in their paintings so they could be recognizable, under exclusive contract.

Visit us at the show in December 2022.

Katrina Moldova
Katrina Moldova Art Gallery
+1 561-599-0809
email us here

You just read:

Katrina Moldova Art Gallery Announces Emerging Stars to Exhibit During Art Basel Week 2022 in Miami Florida

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.