Katrina Moldova Art Gallery Announces Emerging Stars to Exhibit During Art Basel Week 2022 in Miami Florida
The show will take place at the iconic Mana Wynwood Convention Center, Miami Florida on November 30th, and December 1-4, 2022.
Held once a year, Art Basel is the leading global platform connecting collectors, galleries, and artists. Art Basel's fairs are a driving force in supporting galleries as they nurture the careers of artists. Art Spectrum will be promoting artists during this week as many flock to view art at various galleries in the area.
Florida resident Katrina Moldova, artist turned dealer and agent is known for her unique way of promoting unknown artists and launching them into the art space.
Moldova received positive reviews in South Florida’s vibrant art scene and a gallery presence in Wynwood, Delray, and Palm Beach and successfully launched a curated online gallery in 2021. The online gallery offers a premium space for artist representation, with expanded visibility and global reach.
“Many artists are passionate about their talent but don’t have the business acumen or resources crucial to developing, marketing and selling their collections,” says Moldova
“I know what I’m doing and know the ins and outs of the art world as both a successful artist and gallery owner. I guide those I represent about what sells commercially, and those unique artists that paint collectable, passion pieces become famous when they have accountability and consistency, which my gallery provides.”
“Everything is about timing, surrounding yourself with knowledgeable professionals and learning from the best, and I know what the marketplace wants and what the artist needs,” adds Moldova.
A legendary and renaissance woman through her multifaceted life, Moldova is someone the Art world is taking notice of.
“I give people chances that not every other gallery would. Many galleries only want to represent artists that have a budget and are established. I am the one to give artists a chance, and I’m still selective.”
Moldova’s goal is to expand the gallery and help hundreds of emerging artists get their start through the Katrina Moldova Gallery and become global names in the art world.
Hidden from the public eye in the heart of Boca Raton, less than a mile away from Mizner Park, this NYC Soho style warehouse space is converted into more than just a studio gallery, it’s worth the trip to come by and walk in. On November 2, 2022, 7-10:00 PM, the gallery doors will be re-opening to the public. RSVP is required. The gallery is in downtown Boca Raton, FL, where she represents 22 artists and hosts exhibitions and art events in collaboration with musicians, singers, fire dancers, burlesque shows, DJ’s, and she creates an electric and artistic atmosphere for attendees to enjoy.
Booth #912 - Spectrum Miami Art Fair
Date: November 30th, December 1-4, 2022
Location: Art Spectrum Miami, Mana Wynwood Convention Center
Miami, Florida
About Katrina Moldova Boutique Gallery
Online gallery view: https://www.boutiquegallery.store
Katrina Moldova Boutique Gallery offers a premium space for artist representation. Striving to expand visibility while constantly advocating for the creators themselves, Moldova represents artists from all over the world, while providing a wide variety of art to meet any collector’s needs. Representation is of artists with consistency in their paintings so they could be recognizable, under exclusive contract.
Visit us at the show in December 2022.
Katrina Moldova
