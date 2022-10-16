Georgia Chevrolet Buick GMC Dealership Offers 0% APR (Annual Percentage Rate) Financing to Well Qualified Buyers

Carl Black Kennesaw, a Chevy, Buick, and GMC dealership in Georgia, offers money-saving finance deals on select cars, trucks, and SUVs (Sport Utility Vehicles)

KENNESAW, Ga., Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While interest rates have risen over the past year, shoppers can still find financing deals on new cars, trucks, and SUVs from some financial institutions. In fact, some dealerships, such as Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC of Kennesaw, GA, have financing available as low as 0% APR.

For example, buyers have a variety of 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali pickup trucks available now. Buyers that choose GMC financing have a variety of financing options, including 0% APR financing. The plan is 0.0% APR for 36 months for well-qualified buyers when financed with GM (General Motors) Financial. The monthly payment is $27.78 for every $1000 financed. An average example down payment is roughly 20%. This offer is not available with leases and some other offers. Buyers must take new retail delivery by 10/31/2022.

Other buyers might be interested in a smaller, family-oriented vehicle like a compact crossover SUV. The 2022 GMC Terrain is worth considering, especially with financing options from GM Financial. For those wishing for a low rate but in need of a longer-term to keep payments down, there is a 4.49% APR rate available in increments of up to 72 months. 4.69% APR for 72 months for well-qualified buyers when financed with GM Financial. The monthly payment is $15.96 for every $1000 financed. An average example down payment is roughly 21%. This special rate is not available with leases and some other offers. Buyers must take new retail delivery by 10/31/2022.

To find out about these amazing deals on GMC vehicles or any others in the Chevy, Buick, and GMC family of vehicles, interested drivers can visit the dealership's website at http://www.carlblackkennesaw.com. Shoppers may also contact the Georgia Chevrolet dealership with questions by calling 888-457-2417 or by visiting the dealership at 1110 Roberts Road.

