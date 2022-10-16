Media Advisory - Ministers Mendicino and Tell and Grand Chief Hardlotte to make an announcement to strengthen community safety in Prince Albert Grand Council
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Christine Tell, Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, and Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte, of Prince Albert Grand Council, to make an announcement to strengthen community safety in Prince Albert Grand Council. This announcement will be followed by a signing of a Letter of Intent related to Policing and Community Safety.
They will be joined by Wally Burns, Chief of James Smith First Nation.
Following the announcement, Ministers Mendicino and Tell and Grand Chief Hardlotte, will take questions from the media.
Date
Monday, October 17, 2022
Time
1:00 p.m. CST
Location
Prince Albert Exhibition Association
Main Hall
815 Exhibition Drive
Prince Albert, Saskatchewan
In Person
Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/16/c9499.html