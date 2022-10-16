Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to hold a media availability following a visit to James Smith Cree Nation and a private meeting with Chiefs Burns, Head, Sanderson and families affected by the September tragedy

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, for a brief media availability following a private meeting with Chiefs Wally Burns, Rob Head and Calvin Sanderson, of James Smith First Nation, and the families of the victims who perished in the recent tragic events in this community.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino will answer questions from the media.

Date

Monday, October 17, 2022

Time

10:30 a.m. CST

Location

James Smith Cree Nation, Health Clinic & Band Office

1 North Road East

Kinistino, Saskatchewan

In Person

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

