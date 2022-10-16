CPV delegation works with Japanese political parties, agencies

VIETNAM, October 16 -

TOKYO — A Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) delegation led by Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) has met with representatives from a number of political parties, agencies and localities in Japan.

Meeting with Chairman of the Presidium of the Communist Party of Japan (CPJ) Central Committee Kazuo Shii, Thắng expressed delight at the development of the traditional friendship between the two parties over the years.

He pledged to continue to actively implement agreements reached on strengthening theoretical and practical cooperation during the socialism building and on issues of shared concern.

Kazuo highly valued Việt Nam's persistent building of socialism despite increasing difficulties and challenges in the region and the world.

He underlined the meaning of the CPV delegation's visit to Japan to attend the 10th theoretical exchange between the two parties, contributing to strengthening mutual understanding between the two parties.

Thắng expressed his hope that the two parties would continue coordination at international multilateral forums, contributing to peace in the region and the world as well as the progress of mankind.

At a meeting with Chairman of Komeito Party Yamaguchi Natsuo, Thắng highly valued the role of the party in the ruling coalition in Japan and its active contributions to promoting the Việt Nam-Japan extensive strategic partnership. He suggested that the Komeito Party continue to work for the development of ties between the two parties in all fields.

Yamaguchi Natsuo highlighted that his party paid great attention to developing ties with the CPV, affirming that it would continue to promote the role of the ruling coalition in supporting and cooperating with Việt Nam for the growth of each country and peace, security in the region.

He agreed on measures proposed by Thắng to strengthen bilateral partnership toward the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.

Meeting leaders of Japan's National Personnel Authority (NPA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Thắng asked for the Japanese side's support in the implementation of the socio-economic development strategy designed at the 13th National Congress of the CPV. He suggested that Japanese Government agencies continue to assist the effective implementation of infrastructure and training projects in Việt Nam.

The Japanese agencies pledged to continue to work with Vietnamese counterparts to bolster ties between the two countries. They said they were willing to work with the HCMA to resume the implementation of agreements on personnel training, and organising exchanges and seminars after COVID-19 restriction measures are removed in both countries.

Thắng also visited Tochigi prefecture and had a meeting with its Governor Fukuda Tomikazu. — VNS