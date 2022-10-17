New Book Shares the Raw Battle with Cancer from a Spouse’s Point of View

Book Cover

Author Gabe Sabo's debut book sharing the journey he faced when his wife, Connie was diagnosed with breast cancer four times in “You Have Got to Be Kidding Me!’

Cancer is a respecter of no one, male, female, young or old.” — Gabe Sabo

STUARTS DRAFT, VA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hearing a loved one is diagnosed with cancer is one of the hardest things you can ever experience. In Gabe Sabo’s new memoir, “You Have Got to Be Kidding Me! Breast Cancer Through a Husband’s Eyes,” the author shares a raw narrative of the journey that he took when his wife , Connie, was diagnosed with breast cancer four times.Throughout the author’s journey, readers will get a glimpse into the life-altering procedures his spouse underwent such as mastectomies, reconstructive surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. Sabo writes his debut book from a caregiver’s point of view and shares the reality he and Connie experienced as he helped her through this heart-wrenching battle four times. Not only will readers see the adversities they faced but will experience the unconditional love they had for one another.“My main purpose behind writing my book is to help and encourage people who are caregivers and those battling cancer,” said Sabo. “I believe the struggles and the battles we go through along with the things we have learned are meant to be shared with other people. I have had the opportunity to share and help so many people and pass on the situations I have been through.”“You Have Got to Be Kidding Me!” will help and encourage individuals who are caregivers and those who are or may know someone battling cancer. Sabo and Connie’s story will shine a light on never giving up and living your life to the fullest regardless of the circumstances.“You Have Got to Be Kidding Me! Breast Cancer Through a Husband’s Eyes”By Gabe SaboISBN: 978-1-6847-0909-0 (softcover); 978-1-6847-0908-3 (electronic)Available at the Lulu Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & NobleAbout the authorGabe Sabo experienced a tragic and tough journey when his spouse, Connie was diagnosed with cancer. He captures the love that he shared with his wife and the dark times they faced. Throughout his journey, readers will witness the author’s account of what it was like being the caregiver to the love of his life. “You Have Got to Be Kidding Me!” shows the harsh circumstances and the painful decisions he had to make. Not only does his book shine a light on his point of view, but it also expresses how strong and inspirational Connie was. To learn more, please visit https://www.youhavegottobekiddingme.org/home/ ###General Inquiries, Review Copies & Interview Requests:Gabe Sabo724-822-4958info@youhavegottobekiddingme.org

You Have Got To be Kidding Me! Book Trailer