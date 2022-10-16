Nexus of Swedish food consumption emissions in climate, health and fairness

The consequences of climate change would only accelerate without any consideration for any geopolitical agendas, as seen in the food and energy crises that have jeopardized the livelihoods of many. It is critical to undertake an inclusive and just transition policy to enable the adoption of sustainable diets. This is also true in the Swedish context, where the groups most at risk of losing out contribute to 25% of the total food consumption emissions.

To effectively foster low-emission food consumption, policies need to take into account how citizens consume. In our study on Sweden’s food consumption emissions, we find urban dwellers are more likely to be vegetarians and tend to purchase more local products than people in rural areas. On the other hand, rural residents tend to waste less food, especially for those who are less affluent. Noting these differences and taking fairness into consideration when designing a low-carbon Swedish food policy will contribute to effectively support reaching the climate goal. Meanwhile, low variations across social groups identified in one of our recent studies suggests the need for an overarching food policy to take place at the national level.

Delving into current food policies in Sweden, clear targets are missing in food consumption10. There is also a lack of policy visions to facilitate the required changes in our food choices since current policies place the bulk of responsibility on individual consumers to initiate change10. To bridge the gap, existing Swedish food policies need to first acknowledge the role of the national government to bring about low-carbon transitions in food systems. Policymakers also need to set clear goals on reducing climate impacts from the food sector and design policy tools that enable consumers to consciously and actively pursue low-carbon dietary options.