Media Advisory - Ka Ni Kanichihk Inc. and the Government of Canada to announce support for an Indigenous-led 24/7 safe space

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services; the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth; and Yvonne (Dodie) Jordaan, Executive Director of Ka Ni Kanichihk, will announce support for Velma's House, an Indigenous-led emergency shelter and transition home in Winnipeg.

A media availability will be held following the announcement.

Date: Monday, October 17, 2022

Time: 9:45 a.m. (CT)

Location:

New Velma's House location

566 Bannatyne Ave

Winnipeg, MB R3A 0G7

