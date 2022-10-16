Submit Release
World Health Summit kicks off with German Chancellor Scholz, numerous Government Officials, WHO Director-General Tedros

Global health in focus

BERLIN, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Summit 2022, the world's leading meeting for global health, began on Sunday morning in Berlin. For the first time it is co-hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO). Among the central topics are climate change and health, pandemic preparedness, sustainable health systems and the role of the G7 and G20 in global health. More than 300 speakers from all regions of the world and from all sectors of society are expected, including over 20 government officials.

The entire program is available for free online.

More on speakers and program

The official opening is tonight at 6:00 PM CEST. Speakers include German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russel, EU-Commission Director General for Health and Food Safety Sandra Gallina as well as UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Senegal's President Macky Sall via video.

More info

Livestream of the opening ceremony: www.worldhealthsummit.org

Please find details on the use of video material below.

Information on special events during WHS 2022 and further press information is available in the press kit in the media center:
https://www.worldhealthsummit.org/whs-2022/media-center.html

The entire World Health Summit is open to the press.

Accreditation for on-site participation is closed.

Digital participation is possible without accreditation. Zoom links are available in the online program and during WHS 2022 at www.worldhealthsummit.org. Video and audio material can be used upon request. Source: World Health Summit

All recordings: https://www.youtube.com/worldhealthsummit

For on-site participation, wearing an FFP2 mask is mandatory.

World Health Summit
October 16-18, 2022
Hotel Berlin Central District
Stauffenbergstraße 26
Berlin, Germany & Digital
www.worldhealthsummit.org

#WHS2022
Twitter: @WorldHealthSmt
LinkedInFacebookInstagram: @worldhealthsummit

Press contact
Alida Tiekötter
+4930450572102
communications@worldhealthsummit.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-health-summit-kicks-off-with-german-chancellor-scholz-numerous-government-officials-who-director-general-tedros-301650242.html

SOURCE World Health Summit

