Kansas City TV Series Daddy’s Divas Wins Four Awards of Prestige at the Vegas Movie Awards™

Daddy's Divas Director & Co-Writer David Tittone Actor and Singer Rocco Fonzarelli

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact:

Paradise Lost Films

dtittone@gmail.com

(913) 485-6460

A TV Series filmed entirely in Kansas City is the winner of the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™. The awards were given for David Tittone’s and David Torre’s comedic TV Series, Daddy’s Divas, about a recently widowed father of three daughters who struggles to keep his sanity. Daddy’s Divas received Awards of Prestige for Best TV Series, Best Young Actress, Best Ensemble, and Best Song.

Kaitlyn Klinginsmith, who won Best Young Actress at the Vegas Movie Awards™, had this to say about her achievement: “As a young actress, it is rewarding and motivating to receive such a prestigious award. This recognition gives me the confidence and courage to keep pursuing my dreams as an actress in such a competitive and challenging field.”

Daddy’s Divas is the story of a widowed father and his three daughters, compounded by the escapades of his contemporary extended family. Los Angeles based Distributor and International Sales Agent Indie Rights acquired all worldwide rights for the award-winning series.

Director and Co-Writer David Tittone had this to say about receiving the award for Best TV Series: “It was truly an honor to receive this award from the Vegas Movie Awards™. As a director and co-writer of this TV series, I am extremely proud of the cast and crew for all of their hard work and dedication. It was inspiring to collaborate with exceptional talent in every stage of the production process.”

In winning these awards, Daddy’s Divas joins one of the most influential and fastest-growing Film Festivals worldwide, with exciting and sought-after competitions aimed at the best talents that Independent Cinema has to offer.

This major achievement at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance, allows Paradise Lost Films and the entire team behind Daddy’s Divas to now join VMA Alumni elite composed of visionary talent from over 80 countries and ACADEMY AWARDS®, GOLDEN GLOBES®, EMMYS®, and BAFTA®-winning actors and directors, such as Guy Nattiv, William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Marisa Tomei, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Eric Roberts, Will Ferrell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Adam Levine, Franco Nero, Olivia Colman, Neil Corbould, Tom Sizemore, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Gérard Depardieu, to name a few.

Daddy’s Divas Best Song Award Winner Rocco Fonzarelli is thrilled his song, “Animal in Me,” is receiving recognition before Daddy’s Divas official release: "Vegas Movie Awards™, you’ve been so good to me. I am honored to receive such a prestigious award. I want to thank the cast and crew for allowing me to be their resident rockstar. I accept this award in honor and memory of my mom. She would’ve been so proud.”

For more information visit Daddy’s Divas Facebook page at Daddy's Divas | Facebook.

You can watch the Trailer for Daddy’s Divas at: https://youtu.be/Te_MvgED2Vg

Daddy's Divas Trailer