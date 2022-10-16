Working Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to the Middle East, 17 to 24 October 2022
Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will make a working visit to the Palestinian Territories, Israel and Jordan from 17 to 24 October 2022.
Minister Maliki will meet his counterparts and other key leaders, and attend a dialogue session with Singaporean students studying in Jordan.
Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
