Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In Worcester County Fatal Shooting

Maryland State Police News Release

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man on Saturday who has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Worcester County.

The suspect, Boris Wade Connor, 18, of Newark, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault along with firearms-related charges. He was seen by the Worcester County District Court Commissioner for an initial appearance. Connor will be held in the Worcester County Detention Center awaiting a bond review with a Worcester County District court judge. The victim has been identified as Kamron Michael Lewis, 34, of Newark, Maryland. 

According to a preliminary investigation, at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in the 6700 block of Basket Switch Road in Newark, Maryland. Deputies located Lewis, who was declared deceased at the scene. Investigators identified Connor as a suspect in the case. Investigators believe that Connor and Lewis, who knew each other, were involved in an argument. Connor then pulled out a handgun and shot Lewis. He fled the scene before being taken into custody.  

A trooper from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack and a deputy from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect driving with another person and was able to arrest him following a traffic stop. Following the arrest, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit lead the investigation. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, the Office of the State Fire Marshall, the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Maryland State Police Crash Team also assisted with the investigation. 

The case remains under investigation… 

 

Boris Wade Connor

###

