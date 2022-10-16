The Parade for Celebration of the Chinese New Year 2023 calls for local performance groups

MACAU, October 16 - The Parade for Celebration of the Chinese New Year is a mega iconic tourism event organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). For joyful celebration of the forthcoming Chinese New Year, MGTO now sincerely invites registered artistic troupes, schools, community organizations and institutions in Macao to join the Parade for Celebration of the Chinese New Year 2023. Interested units can submit their applications between 17 October and 17 November 2022.

MGTO plans to stage the mega event “Parade for Celebration of the Chinese New Year 2023” on 24 and 28 January 2023 (the 3rd and 7th day of Lunar New Year) to celebrate this joyful time of the year with residents and visitors in the central and northern districts. The event will feature a range of spectacular highlights such as the float parade, cultural and artistic performances as well as float exhibition.

The Parade is themed around Rabbit

The Parade for Celebration of the Chinese New Year 2023 will be themed around the Rabbit. By bringing out the characteristics of the Rabbit that is agile, clever, vibrant, lucky and in love with challenges, the event is set to convey wishes for the diversification and prosperity of the local industries, as the economy moves forward with new momentum in Macao as a healthy and quality destination.

Performance groups will join the Parade on the 3rd day of Lunar New Year

Recruited performance groups will participate in the Float Parade from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on 24 January 2023 (Tuesday), the 3rd day of Lunar New year. The Parade will start on Sai Van Lake Square, march along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen on Macao Peninsula until the destination at Macao Science Center. Every performance group is required to perform for a short span along the parade route, besides attending the pertinent and final rehearsals as well as the worship ceremony.

The organizer will appraise applicants and select performance groups based upon the following aspects of their proposed performances: theme and idea, local distinctive elements, uniqueness and attractiveness, relevance to the event, as well as the groups’ performance experiences. The recruited performance groups will be granted performance fees proportional to the content of their proposals, quantity of performers, whether props are required and so forth. For more details, please refer to the Recruitment Program of Local Performance Groups for the Parade for Celebration of the Chinese New Year 2023” on https://industry.macaotourism.gov.mo.

Application deadline on 17 November

Local registered artistic troupes, schools, community organizations and institutions interested in participation can submit pertinent documents to MGTO on the 12th floor of Hotline Building at Alameda Dr. Carlos d' Assumpção, No. 335-341, Macao between 17 October and 17 November 2022. For enquiries, please dial (853) 83971029 or email to dtne@macaotourism.gov.mo.

Rigorous compliance with pandemic prevention guidelines

The Parade for Celebration of the Chinese New Year 2023 will be conducted early next year in strict compliance with the pandemic preventive measures of Health Bureau. If event rearrangement or cancellation is required owing to force majeure, the Office will work out pertinent arrangements in accord with the contingency plan for the Parade and the actual situation.