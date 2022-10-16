2022MFE presents various activities for transformation and digital marketing of start-ups and classic brands

MACAU, October 16 - With the aim of providing timely and appropriate assistance for enterprises in different development stages, the “Macao Franchise Expo 2022” (2022MFE) will be held from 20 to 22 October, during which a variety of thematic activities will be presented.

Among the activities is the first ever “Franchise Seminar”, where different government departments will be invited to prepare prospective SMEs for starting a business by elaborating on pre-establishment information and other points to note. Meanwhile, the 2nd Forum on “Macao Classic Brand” will be held to assist the time-honoured brands in business transformation.

The event also features the “One-stop” Business Support Centre for participating enterprises to ask on-site specialist consultants about the Greater Bay Area market, online business promotion for SMEs and youth entrepreneurship, among other topics, thereby providing SMEs with comprehensive support for their business upgrade and transformation and enabling them to explore more business opportunities.

Different government departments to share tips for starting up businesses

The 2022MFE will offer various support services for SMEs as well as people who are interested in starting businesses. On 22 October, the “Franchise Seminar” will be held at the Protocol Signing Centre of the Macao Pavilion in Cotai Expo Hall B, The Venetian Macao. Representatives from the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Consumer Council will be invited to talk on topics such as trademark registration, start-up loans for young entrepreneurs, the Registration System for Establishments of Takeaway Activities, and consumer rights, striving to help start-ups build a solid base for smooth business operation in the future.

Thematic seminar to cover classic brands’ transformation in the post-pandemic era, injecting vitality into local classic brands

On 21 October, in collaboration with the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province and the Macau University of Science and Technology, the 2nd Forum on “Macao Classic Brand” will be held at the Florence Meeting Room, The Venetian Macao, with the presence of Guangdong classic brands’ representatives, focusing on the transformation and opportunities of Macao time-honoured brands in the post-pandemic era. The forum aims to inject vitality into local classic brands that serve as a “business card” for Macao to “go global” and an important medium for showcasing Macao’s culture to the tourists.

Specialist consultants to answer local SMEs’ questions about digital marketing

This year’s MFE features an “IP Authorisation Zone”, a “Macao Brand Story Zone” and a “One-stop Business Support Centre”. At the “One-stop Business Support Centre”, specialist consultants will provide answers to enterprises’ questions, ranging from the development of the “new retail” sector and enterprises in the Greater Bay Area, branding strategies and corporate sustainability, laws in the Mainland, accounting, online promotion for SMEs and youth entrepreneurship. The services aim to facilitate local SMEs’ digital transformation and upgrading, and provide prompt assistance for SMEs in data mining and precise marketing, thereby improving SMEs’ business management and helping them seize greater business opportunities.

Making good use of the preferential measures in support of Macao

On 22 October, the 2022MFE will lead a trade delegation to visit a large shopping centre in Zhuhai. In addition, the economic and trade departments of Xiangzhou district in Zhuhai will introduce Macao’s franchising enterprises and SME owners to the local business environment and policies , and invite Macao business owners who have successfully established their footholds in the Mainland to share their experience, so as to help Macao SMEs make good use of the various preferential measures in support of Macao and prepare for tapping into the Mainland market.

Three exhibitions will be held in late October

Organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the “27th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair”, the 2022MFE and the “2022 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao)” will be held concurrently at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, from 20 to 22 October 2022.

For the latest information, please follow MICE_IPIM on WeChat or visit the official websites: www.mif.com.mo, www.mfe.mo, or www.plpex.mo.