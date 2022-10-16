CE pledges firm adherence to aspirations of 20th CPC National Congress report

MACAU, October 16 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today asked various sectors in the Macao community to absorb the aspirations expressed at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in particular the elements referring to Macao.

The opening session of the 20th CPC National Congress was held at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing. At the opening session, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the People's Republic of China, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, Mr Xi Jinping, delivered a report to the 20th CPC National Congress on behalf of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

The Chief Executive and the principal officials of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, all watched the livestream television broadcast of the opening session and absorbed thoroughly the aspirations expressed. On behalf of the MSAR Government and the people of Macao, the Chief Executive wished success to the 20th CPC National Congress.

The 20th CPC National Congress is being held at a time of great importance, when the country embarks on a new journey of building a modern socialist China, while striving towards the Second Centenary Goal. The Chief Executive said that the report delivered at the 20th CPC National Congress opening session comprehensively summarised the major achievements of, and valuable experience gained from, national development since the beginning of the new era. The report also scientifically outlined goals and tasks for the development of the CPC and the country, in the next five years and beyond. For a long time, the Central Government with President Xi Jinping at the core, has been far-sighted, and had feelings of affection regarding Macao. The Central Government and President Xi have always cared about the well-being of Macao people, and the development of the MSAR. They have introduced in a timely way, a number of policies and measures to benefit Macao, supporting the MSAR in maintaining good momentum for long-term and stable development.

The Chief Executive said the report at the 20th CPC National Congress had mentioned that the "One country, two systems" principle was a major initiative under socialism with Chinese characteristics, and was the best institutional arrangement for Hong Kong and Macao to maintain long-term prosperity and stability following their return to the motherland. Consequently, the principle must be adhered to, at length.

The Central Government would comprehensively, accurately, and unswervingly: implement the "One country, two systems" principle; "Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong"; "Macao people governing Macao"; and a high degree of autonomy for the two places; adhere to the rule of law for Hong Kong and Macao; implement the Central Government's overall jurisdiction; and implement "patriots governing Hong Kong", and "patriots governing Macao". The Central Government would also: support Hong Kong and Macao in developing their economies, which would help enhance people's livelihood in those places; solve deep-seated contradictions and problems in economic and social development; promote the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao; and support Hong Kong and Macao better to integrate into overall national development. This was all in an effort to enable the two special administrative regions to play enhanced roles in realising the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Mr Ho said the 20th CPC National Congress report had made major reference to work relating to Macao. It illustrated that the Central Government placed great importance in, and was cordial regarding its care for, the "One country, two systems" principle, and that the Central Government’s provision of important guidance and support concerning the development of the MSAR. These efforts set out a clear path for the long-term implementation of the "One country, two systems" principle with Macao characteristics, and boosted the confidence of the Macao public in the city’s development.

The 20th CPC National Congress report was a document in programmatic form, with great significance in terms of guiding the country to strive towards the goal to build a modern socialist China, and towards the Second Centenary Goal, said Mr Ho.

The MSAR Government would unite and lead all sectors of the Macao community in order that they earnestly study, understand, and fully implement the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress report, said Mr Ho. Meanwhile, the MSAR Government would keep in mind its missions and responsibility, and take on challenges with courage. This was in order firmly to implement the "One country, two systems" principle, that of "Macao people governing Macao", and maintenance of a high degree of autonomy, while resolutely safeguarding the Central Government’s overall jurisdiction, and resolutely implementing the principle of "patriots governing Macao". The MSAR Government would grasp in an effective manner opportunities arising from national development, better integrate Macao into the overall national development, and continuously promote the successful practise of the "One country, two systems" principle in Macao, and generate new achievements under that principle. These steps would foster Macao’s contributions towards a modernised China, and for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.