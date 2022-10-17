Rhino Web Services Announces New Franchise for Las Vegas
Sales were kicked off in August for the brand who now has two franchises signed in addition to its corporate locations.
There is no greater compliment nor testament to our opportunity than someone who has worked with us for four years to decide to become a permanent member of our team as a franchisee.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas has gained a new Rhino Web Studios thanks to a franchise agreement signed this month. Melissa Redd is the newest franchise partner to join the brand.
— Brett Thomas, President and CEO of Rhino Web Studios
Redd first connected with Rhino Web Studios four years ago as a web development independent contractor, fell in love with the business model, and decided to jump aboard as a franchisee. The new deal brings the total locations to nine for Rhino Web Studios.
“There is no greater compliment nor testament to our opportunity than someone who has worked with us for four years to decide to become a permanent member of our team as a franchisee,” stated Brett Thomas, President and CEO of Rhino Web Studios. “It is with great pride and honor that we now have her running a location in Las Vegas.”
The new franchise partner brings a slew of experience to the franchise network, says Thomas, catapulting Rhino Web Studios forward at a time where the brand has strong momentum already.
“Melissa is an advanced web development professional with 15 years of web design and software engineering experience. She is not only amazing at website development, but also has a ton of experience in mobile app development, python, react, and asp.net programming,” stated Thomas. “She is quite literally taking Rhino Web Studios to a whole new level.”
The company, which specializes in web design, SEO, web hosting, and other digital services, first kicked off its franchise opportunity in July and already has two franchisees added to the network. The first franchise was signed in August.
Entrepreneurs seeking an opportunity in the web and marketing space will find it with Rhino Web Studios. Training and ongoing support are included with every franchise agreement. Go to www.rhinowebfranchise.com to learn more.
ABOUT Rhino Web Studios
Rhino Web Studios offers a dynamic suite of digital services that includes web hosting and SEO, website development, video production, and more. To learn more about Rhino Web Studios, visit their website at www.rhinopm.com. For more details on the brand’s website development and SEO franchise opportunity, visit www.rhinowebfranchise.com.
Franchise Team
Rhino Web Studios
+1 (504) 875-5036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other