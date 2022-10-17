New Family Entertainment Franchise Comes to Market: Sales Launch Announced for Scary Strokes
The entertainment franchise is now expanding throughout Maryland and surrounding areas.
The success of the brand is paramount. We strive to lead the way in the amusement industry and we have higher ratings and reviews than all of our competitors.”WALDORF, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family entertainment company, Scary Strokes, has just announced its franchise sales launch for the US. The brand, whose corporate headquarters is located in Southern Maryland, is seeking new franchise partners throughout the state and other nearby areas.
— LaNeta Roth, COO of Scary Strokes
According to LaNeta Roth, the brand’s COO, Scary Strokes is scouting out franchisees within Baltimore, Calvert, St. Mary's, and Montgomery counties as well as Virginia and the District of Columbia. “Anywhere we plant Scary Strokes is a huge accomplishment within the United States. We are excited to get several up and running,” said Roth.
Scary Strokes kicked off its franchise development process at the start of the year with FMS Franchise due to consistent inquiries for other locations. “After being asked several times for new locations, that gave us the idea to allow people to have what we have in their area. After 5 years of being successful, we saw the value of expanding our business to provide the same experience to others,” stated Roth.
According to Roth, franchise partners are in for a brand that lives by second mile service and that operates with customer service and cleanliness as its two key pillars for success. Scary Strokes provides strict parameters for its franchisees and employees in order to maintain an environment where cleanliness is imperative. “Our motto is: Every Experience Matters. We believe in that statement and live by it,” pointed out Roth. “We are also the cleanest family entertainment center you will visit. We were clean way before the pandemic made it cool. In other nationally known places, my shoes stick to the floors, the tables are always disgusting, the bathrooms are nasty, and handprints and food on all of the games. We will never allow that type of environment. We take our cleaning very seriously and our reviews show that.”
All franchisees who sign on with Scary Strokes will receive a strong support team throughout their agreement. Roth says her and her team will be hands-on in all aspects of the franchisee’s support needs, just as they are within their own locations. “We want them to know we will guide them and be there every step of the way,” stated Roth. “The success of the brand is paramount. We strive to lead the way in the amusement industry and we have higher ratings and reviews than all of our competitors.”
The family style entertainment franchise offers blacklight 18-hole mini golf course, virtual reality omni arena, and the latest play-and-claim arcade games.
Roth says the goal for Scary Strokes is to become a nationally known name and to expand the brand to its fullest potential. To learn more about becoming a part of Scary Strokes ground floor franchise rollout, visit www.scarystrokesfranchise.com.
ABOUT Scary Strokes
Maryland-based Scary Strokes is a top amusement and family-style entertainment center. Scary Strokes has been voted #1 Best Fun Things to Do and #1 Best Date Night. Visitors will find multiple amusement opportunities including a full 18-hole mini golf course and arcade games. To learn more about Scary Strokes, visit www.scarystrokes.com. To find out more about owning a Scary Strokes franchise, visit www.scarystrokesfranchise.com.
