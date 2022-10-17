Resilient Healthcare CEO Writes Second Column for Forbes, Speaks to Kean University School of Physical Therapy Students
Resilient Healthcare Helps seriously ill patients have access to an array of hospital-grade healthcare services from the comfort of their homes.
Resilient Healthcare represents more than a dozen hospitals in Texas, bringing high-acuity healthcare to those who might not otherwise receive care.”PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackleen Samuel, CEO and founder of Resilient Healthcare, has published her second column in Forbes, this one addressing the unfounded blame that is ascribed to doctors’ salaries for the rise in healthcare costs.
the same time that the article was being published, she also presented at students at the Kean University School of Physical Therapy, where she discussed the growth of the “hospital at home” model of care.
The topic is one Samuel, who was selected for the Forbes Business Council, has become expert in given the growth of her company. Resilient Healthcare represents more than a dozen hospitals in Texas, bringing high-acuity healthcare to those who might not otherwise receive care.
Her Forbes column, entitled “Rising Healthcare Costs? Don’t Blame Doctors; Blame Outdated Admin,” laid out a case for how critics of doctors’ salaries are missing the mark when it comes to identifying solutions to the rising cost of healthcare.
Samuel writes:
“The truth is that even if physicians weren’t paid at all, we would still be spending more than $3 trillion dollars on healthcare in the United States. And of course, if you removed physicians entirely, there would be no industry.”
The real opportunity, according to Samuels, involves embracing workflow operating systems (Oss) and virtual assistants.
“OSs are installed in employees’ computers to learn the processes they use to complete tasks,” she writes. “It memorizes multistep workflows that are being executed by each staff member. It then produces a predictive model, allowing the virtual assistant to predict what the user is going to do next, and then augment that experience with suggestions for the next step, pre-fetching historical operating data. Such systems are just one example of how AI and innovative software can reduce administrative costs."
The full column can be viewed here.
About Resilient Healthcare
Resilient Healthcare has become the leader in the at-home acute care space. Its LTAC@H™ Program is the first of its kind, in which seriously ill patients have access to an array of hospital-grade healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, both virtually and in-person. Resilient Healthcare began as a vision for a better healthcare delivery system in 2018.
Its technology was launched in 2020 with the overarching goal of developing software to convert homes into clinical spaces, coordinate care efficiently, and optimize health risk stratification. It has fueled partnerships like the one the company announced with MidCoast Health System to launch its Rural Healthcare Initiative earlier this year, which will bring acute and outpatient AI-enabled care to rural communities in Texas. That development was featured in McKnight's Long-Term Care News - https://www.mcknightshomecare.com/resilient-healthcare-launches-rural-health-initiative-in-texas/ For more information on Resilient Healthcare, visit https://www.resilienthc.com/
