Celebrating Neurodiversity at The London Neurocognitive Clinic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurodiversity is a term that is becoming well-recognised and frequently used in modern society, and here at the London Neurocognitive Clinic, it is at the heart of how we operate as a practice. Neurodiversity recognises that all humans vary in their cognition, mood, and other psychological attributes. It has been estimated that more than 15% of the UK population are neurodivergent. Whilst this term, by definition, is applicable to everybody, it is often used to characterise certain neurological conditions, for example attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Reflecting neurodiversity, it is vital to us at the clinic that rather than labelling or focusing on the impairments of such conditions, we seek to embrace individual differences and human variation.
The brain can develop in wonderful ways, even after suffering from something such as an acquired brain injury (ABI). ABIs typically occur following illness, for example encephalitis, or an accident, for example a road traffic accident, and can cause problems with cognition and mood, like those seen in other neurodiverse conditions. For example, people with ABI can experience difficulties with concentration or understanding other people’s emotions, both of which are symptoms that can be present in conditions such as ADHD and ASD. At The London Neurocognitive Clinic, we see how broad the concept of neurodiversity can be, representing a whole host of different conditions. However, through understanding where an individual’s difficulties lie, as established during neuropsychological assessment, our neurorehabilitation programme focuses on enhancing strategies to cope with problems associated with cognition and mood.
Dr Sara Simblett, the clinical director of the London Neurocognitive Clinic, works both as a private neuropsychologist (also known as a clinical psychologist specialising in neuropsychology), and within the NHS, and has years of experience in this field. In recent years, she has set up a neuropsychological assessment clinic in London for the NHS focusing on rehabilitating people with cognitive difficulties relating to a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. Dr Simblett recognises the importance of neurodiversity, creating a service that centres on people’s individual needs and provides a tailored service for each individual client. Our neuropsychologists are specialised clinical psychologists with many years of training in understanding emotions, cognition, and behaviours in relation to how brains function. This understanding is achieved through numerous strategies, with the most common being neuropsychological assessments. A neuropsychology assessment allows us to understand an individual’s cognitive strengths and weaknesses, by working through a series of tests, focusing on everyday emotional and cognitive functioning. We are then able to assess what some individuals may be struggling with or an area where an individual performs particularly strongly. Here at the clinic, we treat everyone we see as a unique individual regardless of their age, gender, background, or diagnosis, embracing neurodiversity and understanding that one size does not fit all. Our neuropsychological assessments are very thorough, giving our clinicians as much information as they need to create a personalised plan for each different client. We understand that everyone has different preferences and needs when seeking treatment, so we can conduct the neuropsychology assessment in London at our clinic or at other more convenient locations. We also allow clients to bring family members and friends along with them.
We aim to bring a creative, compassionate, and non-judgemental outlook to neuropsychology assessment and neurorehabilitation, and by doing this, can celebrate neurodiversity. The plan provided will be different for every person and may include one-to-one therapy sessions with a neuropsychologist in London. The therapy may also include close family members, to encourage the individual to build a stable support system. At the heart of our neurorehabilitation programme is a goal of getting the individual back to the activities they most enjoy and find most important in life. When considering neurodiversity, it is important to consider any adjustments that can be made in a workplace or social setting to support an individual and encourage personal growth.
The research surrounding neurodiversity is constantly growing and evolving, and here at the London Neurocognitive Clinic, we are committed to staying abreast of new research within the neuropsychological field which we feed into we our neurorehabilitation programme, allowing us to treat individuals, be it a person with a diagnosis of ADHD, ASD, ABI or another neurological or mental health condition (such as bipolar disorder) in the best way possible. We encourage our clinicians to constantly learn and in addition to this, we provide numerous opportunities for further training here in our clinic. At our clinic, we understand that it can be difficult for individuals to seek treatment, as they may be unaware of the steps they need to follow or whether they need to seek treatment at all. We make these steps as clear and easy as possible, including the free 15-minute consultations we offer, so that we can discover how we are best able to support you. The first step to take would be getting in touch with our clinic, by contacting any of the methods listed below. We can then set up a consultation for you at your convenience, and then move through the assessment and rehabilitation process as required. If you are unsure whether we can help with your concern, or are interested in anything mentioned here, then please don’t hesitate to get in touch, and we will get back to you as soon as possible to see how we are able to support you.
The London Neurocognitive Clinic
