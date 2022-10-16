Party General Secretary meets with Hà Nội voters

VIETNAM, October 16 -

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Saturday met with voters in Đống Đa, Ba Đình and Hai Bà Trưng districts of Hà Nội, during which they acknowledged recent reforms but also expressed their concerns over corruption and negative phenomena.

During the meeting, voters spoke highly of efforts made by the entire political system in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting socio-economic development in 2022. They said that the trust of people in the Party, State, Party committees and authorities at all levels had been increasing.

They said they had seen many efforts in renovating and improving the quality of the National Assembly (NA)'s activities to strengthen democracy and the rule of law. They praised the Party’s strong resolve in fighting corruption and other negative acts, saying that the work had achieved positive results.

Voters also mentioned the overcrowding at hospitals and public health facilities, calling for radical solutions to improve the grassroots-level health system and ensure sufficient human resources for these health facilities. They suggested the NA soon approve the draft revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment.

According to voters, there is still a situation where cadres abuse their power to gain profits. The NA needs to perfect mechanisms and policies to control power because without power control or weak power control, power will inevitably be abused to serve individual and group interests.

They also made recommendations related to the building and perfection of a rule-of-law socialist State, textbook compilation, school violence, petrol prices, social housing, and wage reform.

In response, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng appreciated the responsible opinions of voters at the meeting, saying that the questions would be collected and reported to the NA, and authorities for answering.

He said the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena must be done in a persistent, methodical and convincing manner so that violators must confess to their wrongdoings, and this would show a deterrence to others. He noted the process of handling offenders must follow the Party's principles and laws.

The Party General Secretary said he hoped Hà Nội would always be an example and take the lead in anti-corruption work. — VNS