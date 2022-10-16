PHILIPPINES, October 16 - Press Release

October 16, 2022 Gatchalian seeks Senate probe to unlock oil, gas potential in West Philippine Sea to cut import dependence Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a Senate resolution seeking to establish the oil and gas potential in the West Philippine Sea to address the country's import dependence for its energy requirements. The Senate inquiry is intended to push exploration, development, and utilization of such oil and gas reserves toward achieving energy security and self-sufficiency. "Given persistent global energy shocks, it is important for us to ascertain the oil and gas potential in the West Philippine Sea for the country to have some level of stability and protection from the tumultuous geopolitical conflict in foreign countries that has severely impacted local energy prices," Gatchalian said. Data from the Department of Energy (DOE) show that there is an estimated 6,203 million barrels of total oil resources and 12,158 billion cubic feet of total gas resources in the West Philippine Sea as of 2021. Currently, there are five petroleum service contracts in the West Philippine Sea. These are Service Contract 54 held by Nido Petroleum Philippines Pty Ltd. in Offshore Northwest Palawan, Service contract 58 held by Nido Petroleum in West Calamian or Northwest Palawan, Service Contract 59 held by the Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corp. in Southwest Palawan, Service Contract 72 held by Forum (GSEC101) Ltd in Recto Bank, and Service Contract 75 held by PXP Energy Corp. in Northwest Palawan. "The lack of oil and gas exploration and as a result of the lack of indigenous oil and gas have contributed to the country's import dependence with 98% of petroleum products imported as of 2021 and lack of energy self-sufficiency," Gatchalian noted. In fact, the country's energy self-sufficiency has gone down from 61.4% in 2011 to 51.15% in 2021, he added. According to Gatchalian, the adverse effect of dependence on imported fuel was felt recently with the Russian invasion of Ukraine raising global crude oil prices from $50/barrel in January 2021 to USD120/barrel in March 2022. This has resulted in an increase in the pump prices of gasoline from PHP50/liter to almost PHP90/liter in June 2022. Gatchalian gustong alamin ang potensyal na langis, gas sa West Philippine Sea Naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng resolusyon sa Senado na naglalayong alamin o imbestigahan ang potensyal ng langis at gas sa West Philippine Sea upang matugunan ang pag-i-import ng bansa para sa mga pangangailangan natin sa enerhiya. Ang imbestigasyon ay sesentro sa pagtulak ng exploration, development, at utilization ng naturang mga oil at gas reserves tungo sa pagkamit ng seguridad sa enerhiya. "Dahil sa tuloy-tuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng langis na nararanasan sa buong mundo, mahalagang tiyakin natin ang potensyal ng langis at gas sa West Philippine Sea para magkaroon ang bansa ng katatagan at proteksyon mula sa mga geopolitical conflict na lubhang nakaapekto sa presyo ng mga produktong petrolyo sa bansa," sabi ni Gatchalian. Batay sa datos ng Department of Energy (DOE), may tinatayang 6,203 milyong bariles ng kabuuang yamang langis at 12,158 bilyong cubic feet ng kabuuang gas resources sa West Philippine Sea. Sa kasalukuyan, mayroong limang service contract ng petrolyo sa West Philippine Sea. Ito ang Service Contract 54 na hawak ng Nido Petroleum Philippines Pty Ltd. sa Offshore Northwest Palawan, Service Contract 58 na hawak ng Nido Petroleum sa West Calamian o Northwest Palawan, Service Contract 59 na hawak ng Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corp. sa Southwest Palawan, Service Contract 72 na hawak ng Forum (GSEC101) Ltd. sa Recto Bank, at Service Contract 75 na hawak ng PXP Energy Corp. sa Northwest Palawan. "Ang kakulangan ng oil at gas exploration at bilang resulta ng kakulangan ng indigenous oil at gas ay nagdulot sa bansa ng import dependence kung saan umabot sa 98% noong 2021 ang mga na-import nating produktong petrolyo," sabi ni Gatchalian. "Sa katunayan, bumaba ang energy self-sufficiency ng bansa sa 51.15% noong 2021 mula 61.4% noong 2011," dagdag niya. Ayon kay Gatchalian, ang masamang epekto ng palaging umaasa sa imported na gasolina ay lalong naramdaman noong nagsimula ang giyera sa pagitan ng Russia at Ukraine na nagpataas ng presyo ng krudo sa pandaigdigang pamilihan mula USD50 kada bariles noong Enero 2021 hanggang USD120 kada bariles noong Marso 2022. Kung matatandaan, ito ay nagresulta sa pagtaas ng presyo ng lokal na produktong petrolyo mula P50 kada litro hanggang halos P90 kada litro noong Hunyo 2022.