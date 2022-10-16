My Virtual Workers - Virtual Assistant Services India – Success Secret for SMEs & Large Entrepreneurs
Outsource your daily, yet very important tasks and stay focused on your other commitments of higher value
Hire skilled executive assistant, personal assistant, virtual secretary, administrative assistant or virtual employee from India at affordable price as low as $6.00 / hr. Contact now for more details.”INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nowadays, the factor of competition in the corporate world is inevitable for any business entity. It is crucial for any business to keep up its competitive edge, especially when there prevails numerous business rivals in the market and there has to be consistent innovation to find out new ways to churn more profits.
There comes the role of My Virtual Workers, often abbreviated as MVW, a virtual assistant company based in India proudly catering its clients with its VIRTUAL presence across the globe, that too at the unbeatable rates.
My Virtual Workers online workers allow SMEs & Large Entrepreneurs to access quality administrative services so that such companies can focus on core activities of growing their business. The administrative needs of any business will keep on growing and there needs to be a quality service like My Virtual Workers (MVW) that is timely, cost effective and competitive which will render that much required edge to any business.
The management says, “These factors have contributed a lot towards adding a great value to the process of MVW since its establishment in early 2019 and at present, we have a workforce of 50-60 employees serving more than 100 clients from different parts of the world – mostly from the US, UK, Canada & Australia. With such an enormous growth, we estimate to increase our client base to more than 1000 clients in the next couple of years.”
To hire a MVW’s Virtual Administrative Assistant is indeed a success secret for SMEs & Large Entrepreneurs as the Virtual Executive Assistants at My Virtual Workers have the essential skills and training to handle everything right from the basic administrative functions through any kind of specialized work such as Data Entry, Web Designing, Bookkeeping & Accounting and many more. This kind of services are offered not only on per hour basis but also for one-off projects, keeping in mind the changing needs of its clients to provide excellent ongoing administrative and other custom specialized support. Being highly skilled and extensively trained professionals, these online workers or virtual assistants can virtually provide a myriad of business and individual support services.
Its online workers do offer the solutions that you exactly need operating remotely from the state of the art infrastructure by combining the latest technologies like fax, email, voice over internet protocol (VOIP) and many other internet based technologies to lend valuable support to various entities such as small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, not-for-profit organizations and faith-based groups globally. Outsourcing administrative tasks earns you a considerable amount of time to focus on the growth and diversification of your business.
The unique concept of “Virtual” assistance comes with a sack of advantages unlike in traditional ways of employment. You no more need to worry about making arrangements for office space, computer equipment, overtime pay or administration costs, office supply expenses, unemployment insurance and worker’s compensation, for MVW would be taking care of all these on its own. Your virtual assistant acts as a partner to your business who utilizes his optimal talent and strengths to achieve the goals set forth.
MVW’s virtual assistant can virtually run your office with his strong organizational skills and latest technologies. He or she can do your day-to-day tasks such as ordering your groceries online, paying your electricity bills online, managing calendar, booking travel, making dinner reservations and recording the daily transactions into QuickBooks or any other accounting application, etc.
The nature of work today places too many demands on family and home life, apart from what work in itself asks for. Hiring an online personal worker also leaves you with enough time to keep your other commitments. Virtual assistants have a very strong presence today across the globe and this presence is bound to grow on from here. Small businesses can find competent and professional business solutions with My Virtual Workers (Virtual Assistant Services) who will suit itself to the various business needs and demands.
About Us:
My Virtual Workers ( A Trinity Outsourcing Company) is the go to company of successful people. Your very own Assistant will handle time-consuming tasks such as social media, research, graphics, audio/video, website maintenance, lead gen or finding the best deals on your travel. We provide Virtual Assistants (VAs) are extremely skilled and experienced consultants eager to help you and your business skyrocket to success. At My Virtual Workers, you will get VA that are hired after careful examination of their skills and ability.
For more information, please visit: https://www.myvirtualworkers.com/
