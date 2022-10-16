Submit Release
Retired Teacher’s Children's Book Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse

Now MiMi, the busiest of them all, was constantly on the go. Her after-school awards were completely filled. There was hardly a moment to spare.”
— Verona Fuller
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verona Fuller’s Covid Covid Go Away, Busy MiMi Wants To Play is an illustrated children’s book that revolves around the titular Mimi as she deals with the abrupt changes in her activities brought about by the coronavirus. Verona’s book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair Grounds.

All throughout the week, Busy Mimi and her friends are engrossed in various activities: swimming, dancing lessons, horseback riding, karate, and art lessons — hence, the name. But when the coronavirus arrived, everything came to a halt. Busy Mimi and her friends were initially oblivious of the terrible virus; even most of the grown-ups were unaware of the seriousness of the situation. It dawned on Mimi when school was closed until further notice; dancing classes were no longer up and running; the swim coach couldn’t be found, and gymnastics classes were suspended indefinitely. Mimi’s entire world crashed altogether when discovered that she can no longer visit great-grandma Sara. With all that was happening, MiMi felt that she had to do something about it, so she decided to write COVID-19 a very serious letter.

Verona Fuller is a retired teacher from Jamaica.

Interested readers may purchase copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

