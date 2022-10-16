Submit Release
From Romania to Frankfurt: Adoptive Parent’s Book Joins the Frankfurter Buchemesse

An informative and affecting adoption story written with conviction.”
— Kirkus Reviews
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry B. Murphy’s Legends of the Twins Cirpaci revolves around first-time parents from Massachusetts and their battle to adopt two Romanian orphans. The book is set to appear as part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurt Buchemesse, the largest book fair in the world, slated for October 19-23, 2022.

On a cold day in February 2001, Terry and Scott traveled to Arad, Romania to adopt Samuel and bring him home. While in the car, both adoptive parents were surprised to discover that Samuel had a twin sister in the same orphanage. Emanuela, the twin sister, was thought to be autistic prompting the authorities to leave her out in the paperwork. Thus began the couple’s three-year odyssey of reuniting the twins.

Terry B. Murphy is an adoptive parent. Her professional experience includes employment at New America (a think tank in Washington, DC), Harvard Law School, Wentworth Institute of Technology, and Princeton University's School of Public and International Affairs. She has also worked as an independent editorial consultant and served on the Board of Trustees for the Bridgeview Montessori School in Sagamore, Massachusetts. Terry holds a B.A. in psychology from Framingham State University in Framingham, MA; and M.Ed. from Lesley University in Cambridge, MA; and a Ph.D. in humanities from Salve Regina University in Newport, RI.

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights


