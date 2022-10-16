From Romania to Frankfurt: Adoptive Parent’s Book Joins the Frankfurter Buchemesse
An informative and affecting adoption story written with conviction.”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry B. Murphy’s Legends of the Twins Cirpaci revolves around first-time parents from Massachusetts and their battle to adopt two Romanian orphans. The book is set to appear as part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurt Buchemesse, the largest book fair in the world, slated for October 19-23, 2022.
— Kirkus Reviews
On a cold day in February 2001, Terry and Scott traveled to Arad, Romania to adopt Samuel and bring him home. While in the car, both adoptive parents were surprised to discover that Samuel had a twin sister in the same orphanage. Emanuela, the twin sister, was thought to be autistic prompting the authorities to leave her out in the paperwork. Thus began the couple’s three-year odyssey of reuniting the twins.
Terry B. Murphy is an adoptive parent. Her professional experience includes employment at New America (a think tank in Washington, DC), Harvard Law School, Wentworth Institute of Technology, and Princeton University's School of Public and International Affairs. She has also worked as an independent editorial consultant and served on the Board of Trustees for the Bridgeview Montessori School in Sagamore, Massachusetts. Terry holds a B.A. in psychology from Framingham State University in Framingham, MA; and M.Ed. from Lesley University in Cambridge, MA; and a Ph.D. in humanities from Salve Regina University in Newport, RI.
Buy your copy of this deeply moving book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+1 510-736-0001
ask@bookmarcalliance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter