SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ECOM, SPNE, OFIX, FORG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

ChannelAdvisor Corporation ECOM's sale to CommerceHub for $23.10 per share in cash. If you are a ChannelAdvisor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation SPNE's sale to Orthofix Medical Inc. for 0.4163 shares of Orthofix common stock for each share of SeaSpine common stock. Following the close of the transaction, SeaSpine shareholders will own approximately 43.5% of the combined company.If you are a SeaSpine shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX's merger with SeaSpine Holdings Corporation. Following the close of the transaction, Orthofix shareholders will own approximately 56.5% of the combined company. If you are an Orthofix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ForgeRock, Inc. FORG's sale to Thoma Bravo for $23.25 per share. If you are a ForgeRock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/720572/SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-Halper-Sadeh-LLC-Investigates-ECOM-SPNE-OFIX-FORG

