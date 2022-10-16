Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SMBC, ISR, PZN, and BTRS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2022 /

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. SMBC

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SMBC and Citizens Bancshares Co. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Citizens shareholders will have the right to elect either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of SMBC common stock or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens share.

If you are an SMBC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Isoray, Inc. ISR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ISR and Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. whereby each issued and outstanding share of common stock of Viewpoint will be converted into the right to receive 3.3212 shares of Isoray common stock.

If you are an ISR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. PZN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PZN to Pzena Investment Management, LLC for $9.60 per share in cash.

If you are a PZN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

BTRS Holdings Inc. BTRS

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BTRS to EQT X fund for $9.50 per share in cash.

If you are a BTRS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

