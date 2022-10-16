Submit Release
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of KNBE, FORG, OFIX, and SPNE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2022 /

KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KNBE to Vista Equity Partners for $24.90 per share in cash.

If you are a KNBE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ForgeRock, Inc. FORG

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FORG to Thoma Bravo for $23.25 per share.

If you are a FORG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OFIX and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation. Following close of the merger, OFIX shareholders will own approximately 56.5% of the combined company.

If you are an OFIX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation SPNE

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SPNE to Orthofix Medical Inc. for 0.4163 shares of Orthofix common stock for each share of SeaSpine owned.

If you are an SPNE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE: Lifshitz Law PLLC

