Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 4500 Block of 40th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Friday, September 30, 2022, in the 4500 block of 40th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:14 pm, three suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects threatened the victim and then demanded the victim’s property while holding an unknown object by his side. After the victim complied, another suspect assaulted the victim and then the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/UuV8tdDUZ-o

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.