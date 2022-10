MLB Commissioner Bug Selig’s high esteem for Taking it to the Streets founder Rene Boisvert

The status quo approach to poverty & homeless housing problem solving has abundantly failed in our lifetimes.

I am honored to have been congratulated by MLB Commissioner Selig for my efforts.” — Rene Boisvert, Founder – Taking it to the Streets

OAKLAND, CA, USA, October 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taking it to the Streets, a California based non-profit, a seasoned veteran in taking on the challenges of those suffering in poverty, has recently set its focus and efforts on the challenge of significantly increasing homeless housing inventory.Taking it to the Streets Nascent Homeless Housing Model:- Pre-configured template to standardize and significantly scale housing development- Delivered via social sector franchisingThis is a new approach that significantly reduces costs and time to completion by leveraging a pre-configured template integrating architecture, financing, local approvals, standardized labor and building material costs, corporate partnerships, and more.Think…Amazon for its ability to scale.As Amazon has revolutionized commerce. Taking it to the Streets will soon too be able to revolutionize the construction of homeless housing.Taking it to the Streets is no stranger in taking on big challenges and outside the box thinking. The organization was quick to realize that the status quo approach to poverty problem solving has abundantly failed in our lifetimes. Creating solutions that disrupt conventional approaches and conventional thinking has been the non-profit’s strategy to multiply its philanthropic impact to help those in need.Such efforts have not gone unnoticed. Having caught the attention of ex-Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig, he offered the following kudos to Rene Boisvert's professional leadership:“You’ve (Rene Boisvert) been a positive force for our industry and your input for its advancement has been greatly appreciated.”- MLB Commissioner Bud Selig