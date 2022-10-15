Submit Release
Allegedly Wrongfully Arrested Black Pastor To Be Represented By The Embry Law Firm

Michael Jennings – a Black pastor in Childersburg, Alabama – has filed a federal lawsuit after being allegedly wrongfully arrested in May while watering his neighbor's flowers.

CHILDERSBURG, Ala., Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Jennings – a Black pastor in Childersburg, Alabama – was allegedly wrongfully arrested in May while watering his neighbor's flowers. Now, attorneys representing him have filed a lawsuit in federal court arguing that Jennings' First and Fourth Amendment rights were violated by law enforcement.

In May, Jennings was approached by three Childersburg police officers while watering his neighbor's flowers. Police didn't recognize Jennings and reportedly believed him to be suspicious. After verbally identifying himself but failing to produce identification, Jennings was handcuffed and arrested. He was booked into Talladega County Jail. Jennings posted $500 bail and the charges were ultimately dropped on June 1, 2022.

Despite the charges being dropped, this case has brought widespread attention to the actions of Childersburg law enforcement.

Police officers completed an arrest that was videotaped and has since gone viral. Now, advocates and attorneys argue that the situation should have never happened to begin with. Jennings' attorney Bethaney Embry Jones, of The Embry Law Firm, believes that the heart of the issue is law enforcement should be more familiar with the law and their own protocols. "This was a crime, not a mistake. I would hope that the Childersburg Police Department would understand the difference," Embry stated.

The pending federal lawsuit was filed with a simple goal – accountability. Jennings states that he does not want revenge, but, "I'm here for accountability and for justice." The Childersburg Police Department has not responded to requests for comment on the incident, media coverage, or pending lawsuit.

Case number 1:22-cv-01165-RDP. Filed in the northern district of Alabama federal court before Judge Proctor.

Media Contact

Bethaney Embry Jones, The Embry Law Firm, 1 (678) 496-3555, bembry@embrylawfirm.com

SOURCE The Embry Law Firm

