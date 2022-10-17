Seventeen Barton Gilman Attorneys Named to 2022 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventeen Barton Gilman attorneys have been named to the 2022 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists, a directory of leading attorneys who are evaluated on various measures of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The selection process for Super Lawyers includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Each year only the top 5% of attorneys in each state are included in the Super Lawyers guide and the top 2.5% in each state are selected as Rising Stars.

Super Lawyers

- Vincent J. Averaimo, Connecticut, Civil Litigation (2022)

- John J. Barton, Rhode Island, Professional Liability (2013-2022)

- Angela L. Carr, Rhode Island, Medical Malpractice (2015, 2017-2022; Rising Star 2012-2014)

- Francis A. Connor III, Rhode Island, Professional Liability (2013-2022)

- Steven Gerber, New Jersey, Employment and Labor (2007-2009, 2017-2022) and New York Metro Area, Employment and Labor (2010, 2013-2022)

- Pamela Slater Gilman, Massachusetts, Medical Malpractice (2011-2022)

- Patricia A. Hennessy, Pennsylvania, Schools and Education (2021-2022)

- Kevin M. Hensley, Massachusetts, Civil Litigation (2013-2022)

- Kathleen M. Nagle, Pennsylvania, Business & Corporate (2022)

- Sheri L. Pizzi, Rhode Island, Employment Litigation (2015-2022)

- Richard E. Quinby, Massachusetts, Business Litigation (2004-2022)

Rising Stars

- Christopher A. Barrett, Pennsylvania, Schools and Education (2022)

- Derek M. Gillis, Massachusetts, Litigation (2022)

- Kristina I. Hultman, Rhode Island, Civil Litigation (2015-2022)

- Andrew M. Lynch, Rhode Island, Medical Malpractice (2016-2018, 2020-2022)

- Shylah N. Maloney, Massachusetts, Medical Malpractice (2021-2022)

- Tatiana L. Rugel, New York Metro Area, Schools and Education (2021-2022)

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, Providence, New York, Philadelphia, Milford, Connecticut, and Fairfield, New Jersey offering legal services in a wide variety of matters, including medical and other professional liability defense, premises liability and business litigation, as well as education law, employment, family law, insurance coverage, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.