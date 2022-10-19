Submit Release
National Bestselling Poetry Book Shares Inspirational messages to Help Women Find Inner Peace and Personal power.

Unravel is a collection of inspirational poetry, prose, and illustrations.

National Bestselling Author Rowan Ghaly releases a collection of uplifting poetry and prose: Unravel: A Poetic Journey to You.

Love is the binding force that weaves all things together.”
— Rowan Ghaly
NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unravel is a bestselling debut collection of inspirational poetry, prose, and illustrations. Exploring warm and uplifting themes around self-discovery, personal growth, healing, and creativity, Unravel is filled with soulful reminders, empowering readers to find inner peace and personal power.

Its five chapters—Inner Workings, Imagine, Create, Surrender, and Return—offer readers encouraging reminders, meaningful questions for reflection, and powerful line art illustrations to inspire creativity.

As an Egyptian-American immigrant, Rowan discovered her passion for writing at a young age. She began journaling to stay connected to her life back in Egypt while reflecting on her new journey abroad. Her global experience has helped her redefine what home means.

Rowan’s passion for words, culture, and learning has led her to become an author, poet, mentor, and well-being advocate. Her mission is to spread hope and upliftment and encourage others to celebrate their unique journeys.

Unravel is 134 pages and is now available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other fine retailers.

You can find and connect with Rowan on instagram: @writtenbyrow.

Rowan Ghaly
Writtenbyrow.com
