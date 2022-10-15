Westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at Watson Road in Buckeye closed into November

PHOENIX – Drivers who normally use the westbound Interstate 10 off- and on-ramps at Watson Road in Buckeye will need to use detour routes for several weeks due to work on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s ongoing freeway widening project in the West Valley.

The westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at Watson Road closed late Friday night (Oct. 14) and are scheduled to remain closed until late November for reconstruction work.

The ramps are being reconstructed in order for crews to build a new diverging diamond interchange at I-10 and Watson Road, something that already has been done at the nearby Miller Road connections to the freeway in Buckeye.

Drivers should consider using the following detours while the westbound ramps at Watson Road are closed:

To exit westbound I-10 : Drivers can exit at Miller Road and turn at that interchange before entering eastbound I-10 in order to exit at Watson Road.

: Drivers can exit at Miller Road and turn at that interchange before entering eastbound I-10 in order to exit at Watson Road. To enter westbound I-10. Drivers on Watson Road can enter eastbound I-10 and exit at Verrado Way and turn at that interchange in order to enter westbound I-10. Other detour routes also are available.

The ramp reconstruction work is part of an $82 million project to widen I-10 to three lanes in both directions between Verrado Way and State Route 85. The entire project is scheduled for completion in summer 2023. A key source of funding is Prop 400, a regional half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Drivers in project work zones should continue to obey the lower speed limit, allow extra travel time and stay alert for highway workers and equipment.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.