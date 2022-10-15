Magnus Ventures Launches Its Second Fund at GITEX Global & North Star Following the Close of the M-1 Fund to Back Overlooked Founders and Markets in MENAP

Based across the region, Magnus Ventures supports ambitious founders at a pre-seed & early-stage, typically with a first investment up to $500k. The firm takes a unique approach, committed to making VC accessible to the entrepreneurial talent that is often overlooked and underfunded, aiming to support breakthrough and game-changing ideas. Founded by Ashraf Kalim and Zain Moosa, the firm bets on over 20 years of combined experience in angel & venture capital investing globally.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates October 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With The M-II Ignition Fund, the VC firm is on a mission to back innovators with breakthrough ideas, supporting those ideas that are too often overlooked and underfunded but bringing about impactful change including a sectoral focus on climate change resiliency focused startups.

Speaking to the media, Cofounder & CEO Zain Moosa said, “It’ll be used to fund early-stage entrepreneurs who are solving some of society’s biggest problems,” with a special focus on the climate, healthcare and aging, economic empowerment and services for the next-billion markets.

Established in 2010, the Magnus Group & affiliated companies aim to increase the supply of equity capital to high-potential, early-stage MENAP companies by

supporting new and emerging entrepreneurs who were left behind due to the

early-stage equity availability gap. Having invested & accelerated 14 early stage companies across verticals.

Founder of the Magnus Group Ashraf Kalim said on the occasion, “What started as a passion project to help entrepreneurs, post the relief efforts of Pakistan’s worst earthquake to date, has transformed to a cross sector investment and venture portfolio.”

Contact Information:

Magnus Ventures

Zain Moosa

+971554423007

Contact via Email

magnus-ventures.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/871411

Press Release Distributed by PR.com