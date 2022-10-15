Submit Release
News Search

There were 351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,666 in the last 365 days.

Magnus Ventures Launches Its Second Fund at GITEX Global & North Star Following the Close of the M-1 Fund to Back Overlooked Founders and Markets in MENAP

Based across the region, Magnus Ventures supports ambitious founders at a pre-seed & early-stage, typically with a first investment up to $500k. The firm takes a unique approach, committed to making VC accessible to the entrepreneurial talent that is often overlooked and underfunded, aiming to support breakthrough and game-changing ideas. Founded by Ashraf Kalim and Zain Moosa, the firm bets on over 20 years of combined experience in angel & venture capital investing globally.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates October 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With The M-II Ignition Fund, the VC firm is on a mission to back innovators with breakthrough ideas, supporting those ideas that are too often overlooked and underfunded but bringing about impactful change including a sectoral focus on climate change resiliency focused startups.

Speaking to the media, Cofounder & CEO Zain Moosa said, “It’ll be used to fund early-stage entrepreneurs who are solving some of society’s biggest problems,” with a special focus on the climate, healthcare and aging, economic empowerment and services for the next-billion markets.

Established in 2010, the Magnus Group & affiliated companies aim to increase the supply of equity capital to high-potential, early-stage MENAP companies by
supporting new and emerging entrepreneurs who were left behind due to the
early-stage equity availability gap. Having invested & accelerated 14 early stage companies across verticals.

Founder of the Magnus Group Ashraf Kalim said on the occasion, “What started as a passion project to help entrepreneurs, post the relief efforts of Pakistan’s worst earthquake to date, has transformed to a cross sector investment and venture portfolio.”

Contact Information:
Magnus Ventures
Zain Moosa
+971554423007
Contact via Email
magnus-ventures.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/871411

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

You just read:

Magnus Ventures Launches Its Second Fund at GITEX Global & North Star Following the Close of the M-1 Fund to Back Overlooked Founders and Markets in MENAP

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.