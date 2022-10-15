Advanced Medical Integration Volunteers in Areas Devastated by Hurricane Ian

Advanced Medical Integration (AMI), the nation's leading medical integration consulting group, announced today their Hurricane Ian Relief initiative and donation collection program. Employees of AMI have been traveling to heavily impacted communities to volunteer in Hurricane Ian storm cleanup and are delivering donated items collected. In response to its devastation, AMI staff organized a weekly donation collection at their Clearwater, FL office, as well as a public wish list shared with their partners, vendors and clients for supplying essentials to those affected most by the storm.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (PRWEB) October 15, 2022

Advanced Medical Integration (AMI), the nation's leading medical integration consulting group, announced today their Hurricane Ian Relief initiative and donation collection program. Employees of AMI have been traveling to heavily impacted communities to volunteer in Hurricane Ian storm cleanup and are delivering donated items collected. In response to its devastation, AMI staff organized a weekly donation collection at their Clearwater, FL office, as well as a public wish list shared with their partners, vendors and clients for supplying essentials to those affected most by the storm.

"After returning to the office, our HR team was approached by multiple departments to start a relief campaign," said Dr. Mike Carberry, Founder and Vice President of Professional Relations. "Our AMI team took a truly collaborative approach in creating an initiative that got both our staff and clients involved."

The collection includes gift cards, toiletries, grocery items, baby supplies and blankets. "Watching the company come together with donations and head down to the affected communities truly represents the inspiring core values of AMI," said Coleen Carberry, President and Co-Founder of AMI. "At AMI, we strive to help individuals live healthier lives; and these donations will help so many of those who may have a hard time getting the supplies they need most."

With winds up to 150 mph, Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest storms to hit the coast of Florida. This category 4 hurricane came with storm surges and strong winds that caused many homes and communities to be uprooted with damages that will take months to be repaired.

"I'm so grateful for the generosity at AMI. All of the donations have gone directly into the hands of those in need through our personal connections in the area," said Shelby Mastranado, Operations Manager for Strategic Business Unit. "All the people we have encountered on trips down are amazed and so thankful for the extra effort and charitable donations." As Florida continues in its recovery efforts from Ian, AMI will continue to do all it can to help the communities restore itself through volunteering and donating supplies.

For more information on the AMI Hurricane Relief Program, visit: http://amidoctors-6305775.hs-sites.com/en/ian-relief

About Advanced Medical Integration

AMI has 20 years of medical practice consulting experience, personal guidance, and oversight of highly trained experts, ensuring practices overcome their local competitors. They support medical practices in scaling their business through integration and expansion. Most importantly, AMI's systems, resources, and strategy deliver better patient outcomes without the use of opioids.

AMI teaches healthcare practice owners how to not only survive, but to thrive throughout the next decade by aligning the services of their clinics with those that are most beneficial for the patient. In addition to exceptional patient outcomes, the processes and systems of practices are philosophically sound, fully compliant, and also profitable for the practice.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/10/prweb18959814.htm