Việt Nam to become world leading IT hub: German newspaper

VIETNAM, October 14 - BERLIN — Việt Nam has the potential to become a world leading IT hub for its quality universities as well as young and trained workforce, said a recent article by the German-language business newspaper Handelsblatt.

The article emphasised that Việt Nam has so far been successful in the hardware sector, as most Samsung mobile phones and Apple's iPads and AirPods are manufactured here. Meanwhile, many international corporations have established development centres or cooperated with IT service providers in Việt Nam. The US-based management consulting firm A.T. Kearney regularly ranks the Southeast Asian country in the top five most attractive destinations for IT outsourcing services.

The article added that one of Bosch's most important global software development centres is located in HCM City. Gaur Dattatreya, CEO of the Bosch Global Software Technologies Vietnam, which is hiring more than 3,000 programmers, said Việt Nam is a very suitable location thanks to its large number of professionals that are young (28 years old on average) and well-trained from high-quality public and international universities.

Software developers in Việt Nam are also rising to the top of the region. According to data from application data and analytics firm Data.ai, seven of the 20 most frequently downloaded apps in Southeast Asia come from Việt Nam.

The article also highlighted that European customers, an important pillar for the Vietnamese industry, are attracted by product cost. Many German customers say that they can seal orders with Vietnamese partners at a cost 10-20 per cent lower than that offered by the partners’ competitors.

Dattatreya was quoted as saying cheaper cost does not mean less reliability. He said that during the COVID-19 period, many activities in Việt Nam were interrupted, but the employees were willing to work remotely, minimising difficulties and helping Bosch complete all product delivery appointments. — VNS

Việt Nam to become world leading IT hub: German newspaper

