Southeast Asia’s longest 220kV offshore power line put into operation

VIETNAM, October 15 -  

KIÊN GIANG — The longest 220kV offshore overhead power transmission line in Southeast Asia, connecting the mainland of the Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang and its resort island Phú Quốc, was put into operation on October 14.

The project, connecting Kiên Bình Commune of Kiên Lương District in the mainland and Phú Quốc Island, has been developed by the State-owned Vietnam Electricity (EVN)’s Southern Power Company (EVNSPC) with a total investment of over VNĐ2.2 trillion (nearly US$90.4 million).

Construction of the 80.4-km power line started in March 2019. It consists of 169 transmission towers, including 117 installed at sea across a distance of 64.7km.

According to Nguyễn Phước Đức, director general of EVNSPC, completion of the project is expected to ensure stable supply for Phú Quốc, easing overloading for the existing undersea 110kV power cable.

Since 2019, the corporation has implemented a series of projects with a total investment of more than VNĐ4 trillion to improve the power supply capacity to meet the increasing demand for electricity on the island. — VNS

 

Southeast Asia's longest 220kV offshore power line put into operation

